The AGE-WELL conference features thought leaders, cutting-edge research, and demos of the latest innovations.

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian and global thought leaders, innovators, changemakers and those keen to learn more about AgeTech will gather in Edmonton, Alberta for the 2024 AGE-WELL Annual Conference on October 23 and 24. Registration is now open for the national event that showcases a multi-disciplinary program of the newest research and innovation from across Canada to support older adults and caregivers.

Attendees engage with AgeTech innovations at last year’s event. This year’s AGE-WELL conference promises dozens of exciting exhibits and demos, inspiring presentations, networking opportunities and more. (CNW Group/AGE-WELL)

This year's AGE-WELL Annual Conference: Shared Visions, Shared Futures: Transforming Aging Together unites stakeholders from industry, academia, government, health care organizations, the community, and the public. The event is a forum for networking and collaboration, featuring inspiring presentations, curated workshops, exhibits and demos of the latest AgeTech solutions for healthy aging.

"With Canada expected to be a super-aged country by 2035, the AGE-WELL Conference is essential for anyone interested in technology-based solutions to help older Canadians maintain their independence, health and quality of life, while supporting caregivers," said Dr. Alex Mihailidis, Scientific Director and CEO of AGE-WELL. "As Canada's technology and aging network, AGE-WELL is thrilled to host this extraordinary event showcasing research and innovation shaping the future of aging and advancing Canada's AgeTech sector."

The Conference includes:

Keynote speaker: Dominic Carter , CEO of The Carter Group and Living Best, a network of leading-edge mature consumers, startups and professionals focused on making AgeTech user-friendly and widely accepted. Its goal is to transform the aging experience in Japan and beyond through the mass adoption of technology created for and co-created by its users.

a network of leading-edge mature consumers, startups and professionals focused on making AgeTech user-friendly and widely accepted. Its goal is to transform the aging experience in and beyond through the mass adoption of technology created for and co-created by its users. More than 35 speakers , over 100 research presentations and posters , and dozens of exhibits and demos of the latest technology-based solutions for healthy aging on display at the popular AGE-WELL Reception and Showcase ("Drinks and Demos").

, over , and of the latest technology-based solutions for healthy aging on display at the popular AGE-WELL Reception and Showcase ("Drinks and Demos"). A special panel discussion on Home Reimagined: New Perspectives for an Aging Population. Meet our remarkable panellists here.

Meet our remarkable panellists here. Ample networking opportunities to make connections in the AgeTech ecosystem.

Special programming by and for older adults and caregivers, including a breakfast hosted by AGE-WELL's Older Adult and Caregiver Advisory Committee.

A spotlight on groundbreaking research by innovative early career researchers in the Rising Stars in AgeTech program.

Also on the program: the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge: Solutions for Healthy Aging, a dynamic competition recognizing top startups and supporting entrepreneurship in Canada's AgeTech sector. It is open to any entrepreneur or startup with a technology-based solution that can support the health and quality of life of older adults and/or caregivers. Visit the competition main page to apply or learn more about the National Impact Challenge.

In addition, the envisAGE 2nd Annual Forum: Innovation in Motion for Quality Aging will be held on October 23, co-located in Edmonton alongside the AGE-WELL Conference. Co-hosted by MEDTEQ+ and AGE-WELL, the envisAGE Forum is dedicated to the commercialization and integration of AgeTech solutions. It is a unique chance to see how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups are driving innovation in the AgeTech sector. Keynote speakers for the envisAGE Forum are Christopher Kunney, Managing Partner, IOTECH Consulting, and Dianne Buckner, Host, CBC's Dragons' Den and Executive Coach.

Attendees can opt to register for one or both events. Choosing to register for the AGE-WELL Annual Conference and the envisAGE Annual Forum gives participants a unique opportunity to learn from and engage with leaders from across the AgeTech ecosystem, including leading AgeTech researchers, community partners and startup founders. Learn more about registration to the AGE-WELL Conference and envisAGE 2024 Forum. The early bird discount ends September 6, 2024.

Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities for the AGE-WELL Conference are still available. View the prospectus here to learn about showcasing your innovations to decision-makers, technology and aging researchers, senior care professionals, innovators and investors, potential partners, and older adults and caregivers.

The 2024 AGE-WELL Annual Conference is made possible with support from its sponsors: Alberta Innovates, the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), and the Ontario Brain Institute (OBI) (Gold Sponsors), and Bereskin & Parr (Bronze Sponsor). Promotional Partners are: CanAge, Canadian Institutes of Health Research – Institute of Aging (CIHR-IA), and YouAreUNLTD.

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. As a dynamic pan-Canadian network with global reach, AGE-WELL has mobilized a vast community of researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of older Canadians and their caregivers. AGE-WELL serves as a catalyst for technological innovation that supports healthy aging while driving Canada's growing AgeTech sector. AGE-WELL's groundbreaking programs are funded by the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, and the Networks of Centres of Excellence program. Discover how AGE-WELL is changing the future of aging at: www.agewell-nce.ca

SOURCE AGE-WELL

For more information, please contact: [email protected]