AGE-WELL invites startups and SMEs to pitch tech solutions for older adults and caregivers

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - AGE-WELL has launched the 2025 AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge: Implementing Change, a national pitch competition that spotlights innovators with technology-based solutions designed to support healthy aging.

One of Canada's most dynamic pitch competitions, this year's challenge spotlights Canadian startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) whose AgeTech innovations are ready for real-world implementation.

Whether you're actively partnering with an organization that serves older adults and/or caregivers, or selling directly to older adults──with a strong plan for adoption, this is your chance to showcase how your solution can make a difference in the lives of older adult and/or caregivers.

Selected finalists will pitch live before a panel of expert judges at the AGE-WELL 10th Annual Conference, with a chance to win at least $20,000 along with various in-kind prizes, gain access to the AGE-WELL Innovation Studio, and receive resources to help drive real-world implementation.

"Implementation is where impact truly begins," said Bridgette Murphy, Acting CEO of AGE-WELL, Canada's technology and aging network. "This year's AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge is focused on advancing AgeTech innovations that are ready for real-world implementation – solutions with the potential to transform homes, communities and care settings. It's all about improving the health, quality of life, or work for older Canadians and caregivers."

Applicants are asked to submit an online form and a 2-minute video pitch by August 14, 2025 at 11:59 pm EST. For applicants implementing their solution, you should be involved in a partnership that places you at Stage 2 through 4 of AGE-WELL's Implementation Journey Map. At the time of a finalist pitch, project activities must still be ongoing and/or in an active scale up phase together with your adoption partner.

To apply or find out more about the 2025 AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge: Implementing Change, please visit the competition main page.

For a decade, AGE-WELL has served as a catalyst for technological innovation that advances Canada's AgeTech sector and empowers older adults to live healthy, independent and engaged lives.

AGE-WELL thanks the generous sponsors of this year's 2025 National Impact Challenge: Implementing Change: the Ontario Brain Institute (OBI) and SE Health.

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. As a dynamic pan-Canadian network with global reach, AGE-WELL has mobilized a vast community of researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of older Canadians and their caregivers. AGE-WELL serves as a catalyst for technological innovation that supports healthy aging while driving Canada's growing AgeTech sector. AGE-WELL's groundbreaking programs are funded by the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Health Canada, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. Discover how AGE-WELL is changing the future of aging at: https://agewell-nce.ca/.

