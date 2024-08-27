AGEDB Technology Ltd. (CVE: AGET) Announces Strategic Joint R&D Collaboration with Ovation Solutions Inc. and Bitnine Co. Ltd. (357880.KQ) to Enhance Microsoft Azure Stack Hub

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - AGEDB Technology Ltd.("AGEDB" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGET), a leader in innovative graph database solutions, is excited to announce a joint R&D collaboration with Ovation Solutions Inc. and Bitnine Co. Ltd. (357880.KQ). This strategic collaboration aims to integrate AGEDB's AgensGraph Extension and Bitnine's AgensSQL GenAI into Microsoft Azure Stack Hub, significantly advancing the platform's graph database and AI-driven analytics capabilities.

Integration of AgensGraph Extension : AGEDB will provide its AgensGraph Extension, an innovative graph database plug-in designed to improve Azure Stack Hub's graph database capabilities, enabling more efficient interconnected data management.

: AGEDB will provide its AgensGraph Extension, an innovative graph database plug-in designed to improve Azure Stack Hub's graph database capabilities, enabling more efficient interconnected data management. AI-Powered Analytics with AgensSQL GenAI : Bitnine will contribute its AgensSQL GenAI, which enhances AI-driven analytics and decision-making processes within the platform.

: Bitnine will contribute its AgensSQL GenAI, which enhances AI-driven analytics and decision-making processes within the platform. Microsoft Azure Stack Hub: Ovation Solutions Inc., a trusted partner of Microsoft, will lead the integration and implementation services, ensuring that the technologies are seamlessly incorporated into Azure Stack Hub and are market-ready.

Future Engagement The technologies developed through this collaboration will be available to enterprise clients, with licensing and service fees set through future negotiations. It is expected to drive significant advancements in how businesses leverage graph databases and AI for enhanced data analytics and operational efficiency.

Updated Disclosure

AGEDB would like to update and clarify the previous press release issued on August 6, 2024. The joint R+D collaboration agreement was signed August 21, 2024. The AGEDB graph database software to be integrated is "AgensGraph Extension." The project timeline includes a "Final Testing and Proof of Concept (PoC)" phase.

About AGEDB Technology Ltd. AGEDB Technology Ltd. (TSX-V: AGET) is a leading provider of advanced graph database solutions, dedicated to helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data.

About Ovation Solutions Inc. Ovation Solutions Inc. is a trusted partner of Microsoft, providing a wide range of data and AI solutions to enterprises. With deep expertise in Microsoft technologies, Ovation is committed to delivering integrated solutions that drive business success.

About Bitnine Co. Ltd. Bitnine Co. Ltd. (357880.KQ) specializes in graph database technologies and AI-driven analytics, providing powerful tools that enable organizations to gain deeper insights from their data.

