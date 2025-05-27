AGEDB Technology Announces Officer & Director Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - AGEDB Technology Ltd. ("AGEDB" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGET) announces the appointment of Jungsoo Kim as Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and a Director of the Company and Gyuyeob (Dario ) Lee as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Kim represents the investor group supporting the Company's restructuring and growth strategy. He holds a Master's degree in Management Information Systems and Business Administration from Hanyang University. Mr. Kim brings over two decades of diverse leadership experience across the technology, investment, and media sectors.

His previous roles include Research Engineer at LG Electronics and LG CNS, Technology Analyst at Iventure Capital (Venture Capital), Director at SIDUS, a major Korean film production company, Chief Strategy Officer at OTO Corporation Inc., where he led corporate restructuring initiatives, and Director at Fronics Co., Ltd., a voice recognition technology start-up.

Mr. Kim currently serves as CEO of Sandcraft Inc., a company specializing in quantum image sensor research and development.

Mr. Lee was formerly the Branch Manager of the Company, overseeing corporate administration, human resources, and operational management during a critical transition period. Mr. Lee holds a degree in Environmental Engineering from Kyungpook National University and brings over 11 years of engineering and project management experience across international and domestic infrastructure projects. He previously served as a project engineer and field engineer at GS Engineering & Construction, contributing to large-scale environmental and energy-related developments, including waste treatment plants and soil remediation projects in Korea and Kuwait.

Mr. Lee brings strong expertise in cost control, scheduling, and cross-functional coordination. His leadership is marked by adaptability, strategic execution, and an ability to navigate complex operational environments.

The Company announces the resignation of Christopher Cherry as Interim CEO and a Director of the Company, and Zahara Kanji-Acquino and Richard Barnett as Directors of the Company.

The Company thanks Mr. Cherry, Ms. Kanji-Acquino and Mr. Barnett for their services to the Company and wishes them all the best in future endeavours.

AGEDB Technology Ltd. (TSXV : AGET) is a leading provider of enterprise database solutions. The company specializes in advanced database technologies, including graph databases and data processing systems, offering robust solutions to clients worldwide.

