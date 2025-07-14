AGEDB Technology Announces Director Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2025 /CNW/ - AGEDB Technology Ltd. ("AGEDB" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGET) announces the appointment of John Sinclair as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Sinclair is a Canadian CPA with experience in the field of finance, accounting, and the audit of public companies. With a career spanning several decades, he has served as Senior Partner with various audit firms including Smith, Nixon LLP, Collins Barrow Toronto LLP, and Baker Tilly WM LLP, including as Managing Partner of Baker Tilly WM LLP's Toronto office. During these tenures, Mr. Sinclair managed complex projects and provided financial advisory services to clients around the world. Mr. Sinclair graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts, Commerce and Economics, in April 1983.

Mr. Sinclair is a director of Lifeist Wellness Inc., a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as DiagnosTear Technologies Inc., a company listed on the CSE. He serves as chair of the audit committee of both companies.

About AGEDB Technology Ltd.

AGEDB Technology Ltd. (TSXV: AGET) is a leading provider of enterprise database solutions. The company specializes in advanced database technologies, including graph databases and data processing systems, offering robust solutions to clients worldwide.

AGEDB Technology Ltd.

On behalf of the board of directors,

"Young Seung Ko"

Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE AGEDB Technology Ltd.

Contact Information: For more information, please contact: [email protected], www.agedb.io, +1 866-278-0650