AGEDB Technology Launches PGTS - PostgreSQL Tech-Support

VANCOUVER, BC , May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - AGEDB Technology Ltd. ("AGEDB" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGET), is pleased to announce the launch of its new service, PGTS - PostgreSQL Tech-Support, effective May 07, 2024. This service is aimed at providing assistance and support to users of PostgreSQL, an open-source relational database management system.

With the increasing popularity of PostgreSQL among developers and businesses, the need for reliable technical support has become more obvious. AGEDB aims to fill this gap by offering expert assistance from their team of experienced PostgreSQL specialists.

AGEDB, a company of PostgreSQL experts, prides itself on offering a stable, integrated 24x365 technical support service to its clients. With global technical support centers strategically located around the world, the Company is able to provide around-the-clock assistance to customers in need.

Whether you are a beginner looking for basic troubleshooting help or an experienced user in need of advanced technical support, the PGTS service team is there to assist you every step of the way. From installation and configuration to performance optimization and troubleshooting, the team at PGTS is committed to helping you get the most out of your PG-based products.

AGEDB's PGTS service is a reliable support system offered by global technical support services and vendor direct support for all PG-based commercial products, including PostgreSQL Community. This service is designed to provide assistance and guidance to users who encounter technical issues or have questions regarding their PG-based products. The team of experts behind the PGTS service is well-versed in all aspects of PostgreSQL Community and is dedicated to providing top-notch support to their customers.

Overall, the launch of PGTS represents a significant step forward for AGEDB in their mission to provide comprehensive technical solutions to their clients. As PostgreSQL continues to gain traction in the tech industry, having a reliable support service like PGTS will undoubtedly be a valuable resource for users looking to maximize the potential of this powerful database management system.

Rick Roccasalva, VP of Sales of AGEDB, stated: "As we continue to advance in our mission to empower businesses with superior database solutions, the launch of our PGTS service marks a pivotal moment. This service is not just about support, it's about transforming PostgreSQL into a cornerstone of enterprise success. With PGTS, we're delivering on our promise to provide comprehensive, professional, and accessible PostgreSQL expertise around the clock. Our goal is to ensure that no organization ever has to compromise on performance or scalability because of insufficient technical support."

About AGEDB Technology Ltd.

Founded in 2022, AGEDB is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and specializes in developing and delivering cutting-edge AI-powered database management system ("DBMS") software and technologies. AGED''s innovative approach integrates AI to simplify complex data structures and derive actionable insights in today's data-driven environment. By leveraging AI, AGEDB transforms traditional data management practices into advanced DBMS solutions tailored to meet modern business needs.

AGEDB deeply engages in the AI business by actively contributing to the Apache Software Foundation, a globally renowned open-source graph database project. The collaboration showcases AGEDB's commitment to advancing AI technologies within the database domain, ensuring broader accessibility and innovation in AI-driven solutions.

www.agedb.io

On behalf of the board of directors,

"Young Seung Ko"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

SOURCE AGEDB Technology Ltd.

For further information: For more information, please contact: AGEDB Technology Ltd.: [email protected]; +1 866-278-0650