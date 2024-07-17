The application deadline is September 6, 2024

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - AGE-WELL is pleased to announce the launch of the 2024 AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge: Solutions for Healthy Aging, one of the most dynamic and inspiring pitch competitions in Canada.

The annual competition recognizes top startups and supports entrepreneurship in Canada's AgeTech sector. It is open to any entrepreneur or startup with a technology-based solution that can support the health and quality of life of older adults and/or their caregivers. The technology or service must be in, or very close to entering, the market.

The deadline to submit an application is September 6, 2024, at 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time. From these applications, finalists will be selected to pitch their innovations to a panel of expert judges on October 24 as part of the AGE-WELL Annual Conference being held in Edmonton, Alberta.

The winner of this year's competition will receive $25,000 in cash plus in-kind prizes, and the runner-up will be eligible for a $5,000 cash prize. There will also be a People's Choice Award based on online voting.

To apply or find out more about the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge: Solutions for Healthy Aging, please visit the competition main page.

"We are thrilled to host this signature event that showcases leading innovators in the Canadian AgeTech space whose innovations are designed to transform the healthy aging experience throughout the life course," says Dr. Alex Mihailidis, Scientific Director and CEO of AGE-WELL, Canada's technology and aging network. "This competition exemplifies AGE-WELL's commitment to accelerating the delivery of healthy aging products that will significantly impact older Canadians and their caregivers, while strengthening Canada's AgeTech sector."

For almost a decade, AGE-WELL has served as a catalyst for technological innovation that advances Canada's AgeTech sector and empowers older adults to live healthy, independent and engaged lives.

The Ontario Brain Institute (OBI) is the key sponsor of this year's National Impact Challenge: Solutions for Healthy Aging, with additional support from Bereskin & Parr.

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. As a dynamic pan-Canadian network with global reach, AGE-WELL has mobilized a vast community of researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of older Canadians and their caregivers. AGE-WELL serves as a catalyst for technological innovation that supports healthy aging while driving Canada's growing AgeTech sector. AGE-WELL's groundbreaking programs are funded by the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, and the Networks of Centres of Excellence program. Discover how AGE-WELL is changing the future of aging at: www.agewell-nce.ca

