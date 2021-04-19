"The pandemic has laid bare the need for technology to support older adults and their caregivers. It's safe to predict that, whatever the world looks like post COVID, technology will play a much greater role in the lives of older Canadians and those who care for them," says Dr. Alex Mihailidis, Scientific Director and CEO of AGE-WELL, Canada's technology and aging network.

For the last six years, AGE-WELL has served as a catalyst for technological innovation that empowers older Canadians to live healthy, independent and engaged lives, while driving forward Canada's AgeTech sector. AGE-WELL now includes more than 250 researchers from 45 Canadian universities and research institutes, over 760 trainees and more than 400 industry, community, government and academic partners. Almost 5,000 older adults and caregivers are involved.

AGE-WELL has over 100 technology-based solutions in development or already making a difference in people's lives. These innovations include communications platforms, smart-home systems, wearables and remote therapies. AGE-WELL also supports 54 startups that are bringing products to market, while creating jobs and wealth.

Now, as the network prepares for the next phase of its important mandate, AGE-WELL invites Canadians to share their thoughts on key areas of action to support seniors' wellbeing and advance Canada's burgeoning AgeTech sector.

Each consultation session will include presentations by Dr. Mihailidis and an older adult or caregiver. Sessions will be moderated by Laura Tamblyn Watts, President and CEO of CanAge, Canada's national seniors' advocacy organization.

Canadians are invited to join any of the Wednesday roadshows that best align with their region or their availability. For dates and to register free of charge, visit: https://agewell-nce.ca/the-future-of-technology-and-aging-in-canada-roadshows

About AGE-WELL

AGE-WELL NCE Inc. is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. The pan-Canadian network brings together researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians. AGE-WELL researchers are producing technologies, services, policies and practices that improve quality of life for older adults and caregivers, and generate social and economic benefits for Canada. AGE-WELL is funded through the federal Networks of Centres of Excellence program. www.agewell-nce.ca.

