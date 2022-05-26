"Our new AIR program is laser-focused on implementing and scaling up validated AgeTech innovations in different settings," said Dr. Alex Mihailidis, Scientific Director and CEO of AGE-WELL, Canada's technology and aging network. "This program is central to AGE-WELL's mission to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians."

The nine projects are led by 10 researchers based at Canadian universities and research centres. The project teams include 30 industry, government, community and other partners. AGE-WELL is investing $445,000 in these one-year projects, with partner contributions (cash and in-kind) bringing the total investment to over $800,000.

The benefits will be widely felt. Long-term care homes, retirement residences, Indigenous health clinics and private residences are some of the settings in which innovations will be implemented. The innovations include technologies, services, policies and practices.

One project will scale up a virtual reality training program for improving vision in older adults. Another involves a device that engages long-term care residents in physical and cognitive exercise. In northern British Columbia, a team will assess the effects of implementing AgeTech to support residents and staff at a new dementia care facility.

Read the full list of the AIR Program projects here.

"The partner contributions to these projects are significant, and underscore the commitment and engagement of partners from varied sectors, including nine implementation sites," said Dr. Mihailidis. "This collaborative approach is the strength behind the AIR Program. It is key to overcoming barriers to implementation, and getting AgeTech products into people's hands."

For the last seven years, AGE-WELL has served as a catalyst for technological innovation that empowers older Canadians to live healthy, independent and engaged lives, while driving Canada's AgeTech sector.

Quick facts:

Older adults and caregivers were involved in the grant review process and will take part in each phase of the AIR projects.

The projects align with AGE-WELL's Challenge Areas, which are designed to move the dial when it comes to supporting older adults and caregivers in Canada – and achieving social and economic impact.

– and achieving social and economic impact. Out of the 10 project leads receiving AIR Program funding, eight are new to the AGE-WELL network.

Nine of the 30 project partners are new to AGE-WELL.

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL NCE Inc. is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. The pan-Canadian network brings together researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians. AGE-WELL researchers are producing technologies, services, policies and practices that improve quality of life for older adults and caregivers, and generate social and economic benefits for Canada. AGE-WELL is funded through the federal Networks of Centres of Excellence program. https://agewell-nce.ca/

