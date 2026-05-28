TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is taking steps to suspend the liquor licence for Al-Omara Cafe & Banquet Hall in Hamilton for 21 days in response to serious violations of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA). The Notice of Proposal (NOP) to suspend their licence includes obstructing AGCO inspectors and police inspecting the premises and interfering with attempts to ensure that they were operating safely and lawfully.

During an attempted AGCO inspection, operators locked the front doors with patrons inside, preventing them from leaving or inspectors and police from entering. When investigators gained entry, the bartender was observed to be intoxicated and signs of service had not been removed as required. Inspectors requested records to determine whether they had been selling alcohol after hours, but the licensee refused to provide them. The AGCO is also alleging that the licence-holder provided false information to inspectors' questions. A week later, police were again denied entry, reinforcing the AGCO's concerns about repeated obstruction. In order to maintain a licence to sell liquor in Ontario, licence-holders are required to cooperate with inspections.

Licence-holders served with a Notice of Proposal to suspend their licence have the right to appeal the Registrar's action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative body that is part of Tribunals Ontario and independent of the AGCO.

Quote

"Inspections are essential in allowing regulators and police to verify that a premises is operating safely and in compliance with the law. When inspections are obstructed, authorities may be prevented from identifying risks, including unlawful liquor service. This is unacceptable, and that is why the AGCO is taking action."

Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, AGCO

Additional information

The Notice of Proposal alleges that 13636046 Canada Inc., operating as Al-Omara Café & Banquet Hall, contravened the following provisions of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA) and its regulations. These requirements support lawful operation of licensed premises and help ensure inspectors can verify compliance and address risks when concerns arise.

Failing to facilitate inspections, contrary to subsection 55(8) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

Obstructing or interfering with an inspector, including providing false or misleading information, contrary to subsection 66(1) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

Permitting patrons to remove liquor from the licensed premises, contrary to subsection 39(1) of Ontario Regulation 746/21

Failing to remove signs of liquor service within the required timeframe, contrary to section 37 of Ontario Regulation 746/21

Permitting disorderly conduct or intoxication on the premises, contrary to subsection 43(1) of Ontario Regulation 746/21

Failing to comply with applicable fire safety requirements, contrary to subsection 46(1)3 of Ontario Regulation 746/21 and the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997

About the AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is a provincial regulatory agency that oversees the alcohol, cannabis, gaming and horse racing sectors in Ontario. The AGCO is committed to protecting the public interest through a modern, risk-based regulatory framework that emphasizes compliance, integrity and public safety.

SOURCE Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario

Media Contact: AGCO Media Line, [email protected]