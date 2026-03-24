TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued an order to immediately suspend the licence to sell alcohol and retail lottery registration held by All in One Convenience Oshawa.

The AGCO's action follows a Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) investigation into alleged drug trafficking activity at the convenience store located at 152 Park Road South in Oshawa. On March 18, 2026, DRPS executed search warrants at the business and related locations, resulting in the seizure of controlled substances, allegedly stolen alcohol, illicit cigarettes and other items. Three individuals were arrested.

Based on information received from police, the AGCO concluded that immediate regulatory action was necessary in order to protect the public and the integrity of Ontario's regulated alcohol and gaming markets.

The immediate order went into effect on Saturday, March 21, 2026. A licence and gaming registration holder served with an Order of Immediate Suspension has the right to appeal the Registrar's action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative body that is part of Tribunals Ontario and independent of the AGCO.

Quote:

"Operating a business with a liquor licence in Ontario is a privilege that comes with clear legal obligations. The AGCO works closely with law enforcement to ensure businesses are operating responsibly. When licensed premises are linked to unlawful activity, the AGCO will take all appropriate actions to protect the public."

- Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO

Additional Information:

The AGCO's suspension of the licence to sell alcohol (Convenience Store Licence) and retail lottery registration were ordered under subsection 13(2) and (3) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (S.O. 2019, c. 15, Sched. 22) and subsection 14(1) and (2) of the Gaming Control Act, 1992 (S.O. 1992, c. 24), which permit the Registrar to suspend a licence and registration where it is necessary in the public interest.

About the AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019.

SOURCE Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario

Media contact: AGCO Media Relations, [email protected]