TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Four years into Ontario's competitive, regulated internet gaming (igaming) market, new research shows that 91.1 per cent of Ontario players are choosing legal sites – a 7.4 per cent increase over last year.

A new Ipsos channelization study, commissioned by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and iGaming Ontario, has found that when Ontarians choose to gamble online, more than 9 out of 10 are choosing to do so on legal sites within Ontario's regulated igaming market. Additionally, only 8.9 per cent of respondents reported gambling only on unregulated sites, a notable drop from 16.3 per cent last year. The study builds on previous Ipsos findings and signals continued progress in the province's regulated igaming market. Prior to the launch of Ontario's competitive igaming market in April 2022, the Government of Ontario had estimated that 70 per cent of online gambling was taking place on unregulated sites.

Ontario's regulated igaming market is built on clear, enforceable standards that require operators to include strong consumer protections, such as game integrity and responsible gaming safeguards. Unregulated gaming sites do not guarantee player protections or information security, increase the potential risk of harm to players and do not guard against criminal activity, such as money-laundering and match-fixing.

Since the launch of the market, the AGCO and iGaming Ontario have worked to oversee a safer, legal regulated environment that delivers on player expectations. Ipsos has conducted annual studies on where Ontarians are choosing to play online in order to monitor the success and health of the regulated market. The AGCO uses those findings in its work to actively combat the illegal gaming market in Ontario.

Quotes

"These results are clear--Ontario is an international leader in upholding a safe, competitive, and regulated online gaming market. Only four years ago, our government took action to bring online gaming into a modern, regulated framework that protects players, supports greater choice for consumers, and tackles the illegal market. To date, we're proud to see Ontario's world-class online gaming model continue to support jobs, innovation, and economic activity across the province."

– Doug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario

"This increase in Ontarians choosing regulated igaming sites proves that we've taken the right approach to responsibly expanding the online gaming market. By prioritizing player protections and embedding responsible gaming tools into the market, our government is committed to providing a safer experience for players across the province."

– Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

"It's encouraging to see more and more Ontarians choosing regulated sites when they gamble online. This continued shift reflects the strength of Ontario's model and its focus on protecting players. The AGCO remains committed to addressing the residual illegal market and ensuring regulated operators meet Ontario's strong regulatory standards."

– Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario

"Today's findings are further proof that Ontario continues to strike the right balance of providing players the choice and protection they need to have confidence in the regulated igaming market. iGaming Ontario is committed to building a safe and robust marketplace for players and operators alike."

– Joseph Hillier, President and CEO, iGaming Ontario

Additional Information

Ipsos conducted the 2026 study between March 30 and April 20, 2026 , surveying 2,012 Ontarians aged 19 and older.

, surveying 2,012 Ontarians aged 19 and older. The margin of error for the general population sample is ±2.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Measure 2023 2024 2025 2026 Respondents who have gambled online in Ontario over the past three months who report having wagered on a regulated website. 85.3 86.4 83.7 91.1 Respondents who have gambled online in Ontario over the past three months who report having wagered only on unregulated websites. 14.7 13.6 16.3 8.9

About the AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is a provincial regulatory agency that oversees the alcohol, cannabis, gaming and horse racing sectors in Ontario. The AGCO is committed to protecting the public interest through a modern, risk-based regulatory framework that emphasizes compliance, integrity and public safety.

About iGaming Ontario

As a Crown agency reporting to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, iGaming Ontario works to bring world-class online gambling experiences to the province in a safer environment, helping to protect consumers and provide more choice. See iGaming Ontario's news release for more information.

SOURCE Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario

Media Contact: AGCO Media Line, [email protected]; iGaming Ontario Media Relations, [email protected]