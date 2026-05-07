TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has served Relax Gaming Limited and Arrise Solutions Limited with Orders of Monetary Penalties of $40,000 each. The penalties follow an AGCO investigation that found games created by these companies were available on unregulated gambling websites accessible to Ontario players. Operators of gaming websites that are accessible within Ontario must be registered with the AGCO.

Ontario's regulated iGaming market is built on clear, enforceable standards that require operators to include strong consumer protections, such as game integrity and responsible gaming safeguards. Unregulated gaming sites do not guarantee player protections or information security and increase the potential risk of harm to players and criminal activity, such as money-laundering and match-fixing. That is why the AGCO actively works to combat unlawful gaming in Ontario.

Relax Gaming and Arrise Solutions are both registered by the AGCO to create and supply slot and casino-style games for play on Ontario's regulated gaming sites. The AGCO prohibits companies operating in the regulated iGaming market from offering their products to unregulated gaming websites available to Ontario players. Supplying games to such sites helps to sustain unregulated gaming operations.

The AGCO aims to disrupt unregulated gaming and its supply chains to safeguard Ontarians and maintain gaming integrity in the province. The agency monitors the market for regulated entities supplying the unregulated sector.

Following notification from AGCO investigators, both companies cooperated fully with the investigation and took prompt action to restrict access to their games by Ontario players on unregulated sites.

Quote

"Ontario's regulated iGaming igaming market is built on clear rules designed to protect players and hold companies accountable. Unregulated gaming sites operate outside that framework, meaning players have no assurance of fair games, timely withdrawals, or access to meaningful dispute resolution. When regulated games appear on unregulated sites, it risks enabling a market that exposes players to real harm."

– Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO

About the AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019.

SOURCE Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario

Media contact : AGCO Media Relations, [email protected]