After 10 years at Place Montréal Trust - The Goalie, a Sculpture of Ken Dryden, is Back in Saint-Laurent

"Ken Dryden is a legendary athlete who is represented here at the peak of his career in this larger-than-life work of art. That's why The Goalie has made such an impact on the minds of Saint-Laurent residents! I would like to thank Ivanhoé Cambridge for its donation, which is making it possible for the sculpture to come back to our borough after a ten-year absence. Its upcoming installation in front of the renovated Aréna Raymond-Bourque will certainly inspire a whole new generation of young Saint-Laurent hockey players."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

"Hockey is part of Montréal's culture; it connects us, it makes us proud. I'm very happy to see an outstanding player like Ken Dryden honoured in Montréal. The young people who will be coming to the arena will discover an inspiring work of art and a beautiful representation of a great hero of our national sport."

Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

"All of this has been a great experience. First of all, playing in Montreal and on such remarkable teams, then working with Robin Bell on this sculpture, and now seeing it in its rightful, proper place, at an arena, where fans of hockey and fans of art can come together and enjoy it."

Ken Dryden, member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and a former goalie for the Montreal Canadiens (1971-1979)

"In 1984, Lorne Braithwaite, President and CEO of Cambridge Leaseholds, commissioned me to create a lifesized cast bronze sculpture of the Montreal Canadians famous goalie Ken Dryden for Place Vertu. I began with a photo shoot in which Mr. Dryden dressed in his hockey gear for the first time in five years. He then loaned it to me so I could create the original clay model at my studio in Pietrasanta, Italy. The bronze was cast by Fonderia Artistica Mariani of Pietrasanta. I retouched the wax and did the final finishing on the bronze before it's patina. This was my third major commission and is still one of my favourites. I am very happy that The Goalie has found a wonderful new home and I thank everyone who made this possible."

Robin Bell, artist and sculptor of The Goalie

"Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to promoting Montréal's cultural heritage at its properties and providing the general public with access to a variety of artwork and installations. We are pleased to donate The Goalie sculpture, which will help instill a sense of pride and historical recognition in the Saint-Laurent residents who will be visiting their arena."

Johanne Marcotte, Vice President, National Operations and Leasing Québec, Retail

Highlights

The Goalie, created in 1985 by Canadian artist Robin Bell, consists of two components: a bronze sculpture and an explanatory plaque on a metal lectern. The sculpture features goalie Ken Dryden in his legendary stance in front of his net, with his chin resting on his arms crossed atop his stick. The explanatory plaque highlights the fame of this hockey player, a former member of the Montreal Canadiens hockey team (1971-1979).

It should be noted that Saint-Laurent will be looking after the relocation, the foundation casting, the installation of the two components and the enhancement of the work of art at the Aréna Raymond-Bourque through landscaping and specific lighting. This sculpture is returning to the borough of Saint-Laurent after an absence of 10 years, during which it was exhibited at Place Montréal Trust, in the heart of downtown Montréal. The acquisition of this work of art comes within Ville de Montréal's efforts to develop cultural quarters, which—among other objectives—aim to enrich the public art collection and make it more accessible to a wider public.

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. With the borough having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, its Administration places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with Saint-Laurent's two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, a wide range of services are offered in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Saint-Laurent's Administration ensures a high quality of life for families living in the borough as well as a stimulating environment for businesses.

Caption: Members of the Saint-Laurent council and representatives of Ivanhoé Cambridge standing by The Goalie, a sculpture of Ken Dryden by Robin Bell at Place Montréal Trust. From left to right, the Borough Councillor for the Côte-de-Liesse District, Jacques Cohen; the Mayor of Saint-Laurent, Alan DeSousa; the Vice President, National Operations and Leasing Quebec, Retail for Ivanhoé Cambridge, Johanne Marcotte; the Director, Galeries d'Anjou and Centre Eaton de Montréal for Ivanhoé Cambridge, Jacqueline Kost, the City Councillor for the Côte-de-Liesse district, Francesco Miele, the Executive Vice President, Investements, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Ezio Sicurella and the City Councillor for the Norman-McLaren district, Aref Salem. The member of the member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and a former goalie for the Montreal Canadiens (1971-1979), Ken Dryden, is also pictured.

