WENDAKE, QC, Dec. 5 2024 /CNW/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) welcomes the publication of Hydro-Québec's Strategy for Economic Reconciliation and to Strengthen Relations with First Nations and Inuit.

This strategy represents a necessary step towards building genuine partnerships between First Nations and Hydro-Québec, and reiterates Hydro-Québec's recognition of First Nations' aboriginal and treaty rights, as well as the principles established by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The AFNQL applauds Hydro-Québec's willingness to take responsibility for the damage caused to First Nations' rights and territories by energy development. The First Nations also underline Hydro-Québec's openness and sincerity during discussions with them and their representatives prior to the development of the strategy.

"Hydro-Québec's Strategy for Economic Reconciliation is a first step in the right direction. It is based on principles on which First Nations agree. We have rights that deserve recognition and respect. We appreciate that Hydro-Québec and Mr. Sabia are committed to this path," reacted AFNQL Regional Chief, Ghislain Picard.

This openness to dialogue on the part of Hydro-Québec is an example to be followed when taking charge of initiatives relating to the governance of energy resources. Moreover, on the sidelines of the Bill 69, An Act to ensure the responsible governance of energy resources and to amend various legislative provisions, First Nations expect Hydro-Québec's openness to reconciliation to be reflected in the Quebec government's approach to the management of energy resources.

About AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. https://apnql.com/en/

