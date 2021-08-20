WENDAKE, QC, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - "Every First Nations citizen is entitled to receive the same type of contract as the one proposed to the people of Quebec by Mr. Erin O'Toole."

Mr. O'Toole must:

Make a formal and personal commitment to pursue efforts for reconciliation with all First Nations, should he become Prime Minister of Canada .





. Commit to support and encourage the implementation of recommendations put forth by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).





Make a personal commitment to ensure the safety and security of First Nations women and girls.





Commit his Government to actively proceed with the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) into federal legislation.





Commit to support and facilitate the development and implementation of legislation recognizing First Nations' jurisdiction over child and family services and their access to health services.





Commit to initiating an ongoing dialogue in the spirit of respect and reciprocity that will advance the relationship between First Nations and the federal government on issues of mutual importance.

"This idea of a contract seems like an excellent one to me. It is more difficult to break a contract than to deny mere election promises. I encourage Mr. O'Toole to start personally engaging on this path with First Nations as of now," Regional Chief Ghislain Picard.

About AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Alain Garon, Communication advisor, (418) 254-4620, [email protected]

Related Links

http://apnql.com

