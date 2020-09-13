WENDAKE, QC, Sept. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) wishes to mark, as it does every September 13, the anniversary of the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the Declaration recognizing and affirming the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

We cannot rewrite history, but we have a duty to at least try to understand it and not repeat historical injustices. The Declaration can help all of us do this, it has an undeniable value. For example, when Premier François Legault states that his government is reluctant to recognize the Declaration because it is afraid of "giving" First Nations a veto over Quebec's economic development, he is wrong. It is not about giving rights, but rather recognizing pre-existing rights, stop denying them, and finding solutions with First Nations that benefit everyone. This is what the Declaration is about.

The AFNQL will soon launch an invitation to all Quebecers and institutions to engage with First Nations in the fight against racism and discrimination. The action plan that we will propose will be inspired by the spirit of the Declaration and will call on the support of Quebec municipalities and institutions.

The Declaration is a formidable tool for progress, rapprochement and reconciliation. On the anniversary of its adoption, the AFNQL invites everyone to learn more about the Declaration so they can understand why it is important for governments to commit to its principles.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador is the political organization regrouping 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. Follow us on Twitter @APNQL

