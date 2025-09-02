OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - As we mark the beginning of another academic cycle, the Association of Faculties of Medicine (AFMC) and the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) are pleased to celebrate the first medical school year under a fully sovereign Canadian accreditation system.

As of July 1, 2025, Canadian medical schools no longer carry American accreditation from the American Liaison Committees on Medical Education (LCME). They are now assessed and accredited solely according to Canadian standards by the Committee on Accreditation of Canadian Medical Schools (CACMS). Established in 1979, CACMS is fully recognized by the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME) as an independent accreditation body.

Leaders at AFMC and CMA are relieved.

In light of recent events in the United States – and in particular President Donald Trump's executive order making it illegal for accreditation bodies in the U.S. to include equity, diversity, and inclusion requirements in the accreditation process for American medical schools – AFMC and CMA have an enhanced duty to protect EDI principles and the health needs of their specific communities.

"While sharing medical school standards with the US has worked well in the past, it is timely to set our own course," says Dr. Constance LeBlanc, President and CEO at AFMC. "Canadian medical schools play an essential role in ensuring that the highly valued Canadian health care system continues to provide accessible, quality care that meets the evolving needs of Canada's diverse populations. This requires strong accreditation standards that aligns to Canadian values and realities."

"At a time when 'made in Canada' is a key differentiator, it goes without saying that our medical schools should also meet that high bar of being entirely our own," said CMA President Dr. Margot Burnell. "The repatriation of our medical school accreditation standard will ensure that our beloved universal health care system remains as diverse as the country itself."

As co-sponsors of CACMS, AFMC and CMA continue to collaborate closely to ensure Canada's 18 medical schools are serving the needs of the public, by ensuring all learners in Canada receive world class training that addresses the needs of all populations and communities. AFMC and CMA stand together in support of access to education, diversity in the medical profession, and access to care for equity-deserving populations in Canada and around the world.

Why it's important Canada accredits its own medical schools | CMA

AFMC Statement on U.S. Reforms to Medical School Accreditation - AFMC

About the AFMC

The Association of Faculties of Medicine of Canada (AFMC) represents Canada's 18 medical schools and is the national voice of academic medicine. We convene representatives from across the training landscape to pursue excellence in medical education, health research and social accountability, for the benefit and health of all Canadians.

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

