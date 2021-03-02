Affordable Seniors Housing Coming to Whitehorse

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Pauline Frost, Minister Responsible for Yukon Housing Corporation and Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency) and Member of Parliament for Yukon, announced a Government of Canada funding contribution of up to $34.5 million, in addition to approximately $4.5 million from the Government of Yukon for an 84-unit supportive housing development for seniors in Whitehorse.

This new Normandy Manor development will be built and operated by KBC developments, a local partnership of Ketza Construction, Borud Enterprises and Northern Vision Development. Normandy Manor will help fill a gap in the housing continuum—housing for Yukon seniors who cannot live independently, but who are not ready to move into continuing care. When complete, Yukon Housing Corporation will have access to 10 units in the building as part of their community housing stock.

The project is located in the Takhini subdivision of Whitehorse on the traditional territory of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation and the Ta'an Kwach'an Council.

Normandy Manor is receiving support through the National Co-Investment Fund, a flagship initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), the Housing Initiatives Fund and the Municipal Matching Rental Construction program.

Quotes:

"Canada's seniors have shaped this country and contribute to our communities every day. Now more than ever, we need to ensure they have access to a safe and affordable place to call home . Normandy Manor is testament to what can be achieved when all levels of government come together with a shared purpose, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on the community in Whitehorse." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Yukon's seniors deserve a healthy and affordable place to call home. Through the co-investment fund our Government is working hand in hand with the territory and private partnerships to ensure an increased stock of senior specific affordable housing." – Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency) and Member of Parliament for Yukon

"As we promised in the Housing Action Plan for Yukon, we are working hard to contribute to a sustainable and resilient housing continuum for the territory. This supportive seniors' housing project is also an example of delivering on the recently released Aging in Place Action Plan and demonstrates what we can achieve through effective partnerships between the private sector and municipal, territorial and federal orders of government." – The Honourable Pauline Frost, Minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation

"On behalf of Council, I am excited to see more supported housing for seniors in our community. We are proud to contribute to this project through a development incentive and we will continue to work with our government and First Nation partners to help people attain housing across the housing continuum. We are happy to see more seniors staying in Whitehorse and projects like these will encourage even more." – Mayor Dan Curtis, City of Whitehorse

"KBC is proud to have developed the first private-sector, seniors' supportive housing in the territory that will fill a gap in the housing continuum with a product developed, built and owned by Yukoners. We recognize that this project would not be possible without the support of three levels of government, and we join all Yukoners in thanking Canada, Yukon and the City of Whitehorse for their support. When Normandy Manor opens in 2022, we look forward to turning it from a construction project into a community with supports and programs that enable seniors to live long, healthy lives and age in place." – Michael Hale, KBC Developments

Quick facts

The Government of Canada acknowledges that Normandy Manor is located on the traditional territory of the Ta'an Kwach'an Council and Kwanlin Dün First Nation.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has earmarked up to approximately $34.5 million for the project through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund. Conditions for this funding are currently being satisfied by KBC Developments Inc.

Funding from the Government of Yukon includes: $500,000 from the Housing Initiatives Fund, $500,000 from the Municipal Matching Rental Construction Grant and $3.5 million through a prepaid lease for 10 units in the building for Government of Yukon use for 20 years.

In addition to the more than $29.5M in mortgage financing, KBC Developments has secured approximately $2 million in private investment and land provisions from project partners, bringing the total private investment to more than $31M.

The City of Whitehorse contributed $500,000 in development incentives over 10 years.

Construction started on the 84-unit Normandy Manor project in August 2020.

. This project supports the goals of the Housing Action Plan for Yukon and the Aging in Place Action Plan to help Yukoners find housing that meets their needs.

With a budget of $13.2 billion, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

