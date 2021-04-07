Affordable Housing for Seniors Coming to Calgary

The development is comprised of two buildings; Templemont Care Centre, a 70-unit affordable designated supportive living units for seniors and other individuals with specialized housing needs, as well as Templemont Place, a 50-unit affordable housing complex for seniors with low-incomes.

Templemont Care Centre and Templemont Place are located at 9 Templemont Circle in Calgary. They are being developed and operated by Trinity Place Foundation of Alberta (TPFA). The Trinity Place Foundation of Alberta is a long-standing and reputable not-for-profit organization and designated Housing Management Body for the Province of Alberta. The two buildings are being built concurrently and will be linked by foundation and an underground parking garage.

This Government of Canada support is provided through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, a flagship initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Through the Housing Incentive Program (HIP), the City of Calgary provided a total of $354,000 to this project through predevelopment grants and development fee rebates. Part of the City's commitment to enabling nonmarket housing providers to create new homes, HIP provides early-stage support for affordable housing projects and offsets the costs of municipal permits and fees.

"Seniors have contributed greatly to our country and continue to do their part by staying home. We need to ensure they remain safe and healthy, now more than ever. That's why this funding for Templemont Care Cente and Templemont Place to support seniors in Calgary is a priority for our government – this is the National Housing Co-Investment Fund in action." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Safe, affordable, and reliable housing is a basic need for everyone, none more than our seniors. The City will always find ways to expand our partnerships with the federal government to make this happen, and I'm excited about the potential in this investment. We have much more work to do across our entire affordable housing sector, and announcements like this help build momentum as we strive to reach our goals." – Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of Calgary

"The past year has made abundantly clear how important it is to have a safe, affordable place to call home. We wish to thank CMHC for joining the partnership of Trinity Place Foundation of Alberta, the Province of Alberta, the donors to the RESOLVE campaign and the City of Calgary in creating 120 homes to maintain quality of life for our tenants as they age. These 50 units for affordable, independent living and 70 units of supportive housing have been much anticipated in the Temple neighbourhood of Calgary. We look forward to saying, "Welcome home!" in the fall of this year." –Susan Mullie, Board Chair, Trinity Place Foundation of Alberta

"Very proud of the catalyst role that the RESOLVE Campaign played in getting these two buildings built. The perfect example of government, community and philanthropy working together to help vulnerable Calgarians" – Alan Norris, Chair of the RESOLVE Campaign

The Government of Canada acknowledges that Templemont Care Centre and Templemont Place is located on the traditional territories of the Blackfoot Confederacy (Siksika, Kainai, Piikani), the Tsuut'ina, the Îyâxe Nakoda Nations, the Métis Nation (Region 3), and all people who make their homes in the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta .

Overall, the project aligns strongly with NHCF priorities and objectives, including the following:

Barrier free design and 70%+ unit accessibility.



A building design that has been modeled to achieve a 28.4% reduction in operating energy consumption and 41.9% greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction.



Affordable rental rates with all units to be leased below 77% of the area's Median Market Rent (MMR).

With a budget of $13.2 billion, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

