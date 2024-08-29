Affordable homes for Indigenous Elders in the Municipal District of Greenview

VICTOR LAKE, AB, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Construction is underway for the Kikinow Elders Lodge in the Municipal District of Greenview. The 12-unit lodge will provide Indigenous Elders with a safe and culturally supportive place to call home.

A Topping Blessing Ceremony took place today at the site near Grande Cache to mark the placement of the teepee's peak, which represents the highest point of the building.

The governments of Canada and Alberta contributed $2.3 million to the project through the Indigenous Housing Capital Program, which supports Indigenous communities in building affordable off-reserve, off-settlement, and on-settlement homes. Construction for the lodge is expected to complete by early 2025.

Funding for this project is as follows:

$2.3 million of joint federal and provincial funding through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

of joint federal and provincial funding through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS). $2 million from the Municipal District of Greenview.

from the Municipal District of Greenview. Remaining funding came from The Evergreens Foundation.

"Housing for Indigenous seniors means they can stay in their community. Today's good news at Kikinow Elders lodge at Victor Lake is one example of what our National Housing Strategy does – it works with provincial partners and local organizations to ensure everyone has access to safe, affordable housing." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Alberta's government is proud to see progress being made on the Kikinow Elders Lodge. Soon aging Indigenous Elders in the MD of Greenview will have access to these affordable and culturally supportive lodge spaces in the community they call home. Strategic investments in projects like these are helping us meet the diverse housing needs of Indigenous people, now and in the future."– Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community, and Social Services

"This project is a unique partnership between a housing management body and an indigenous organisation, funded by varying levels of government. Success stories like these will open doors for more opportunities in housing for indigenous elders in Alberta." – Kristen Chambers, CAO, The Evergreens Foundation

"This development will be the core of our community and will serve our Elders for generations to come. Our Elders will be supported in a facility that respects our culture and keeps them in the community as long as possible." – Shirley Delorme Haggart, Chair of Victor Lake Cooperative

Canada's National Housing Strategy ( NHS) is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at http://www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

NHS) is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at http://www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

, the federal government has committed to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

A 10-year agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta , under the NHS, was signed on March 8, 2019 . The agreement will invest $678 million — $339 million from the Government of Canada and $339 million from the Government of Alberta — to protect, renew and expand social and community housing in Alberta .

