MONTRÉAL, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal today announced the launch of VOX, an extensive public consultation process to update the 2023-2043 Master Plans for YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

VOX will allow citizens and users to easily express their opinions and help shape the airports of tomorrow. Over the coming months, this process will be rolled out in four phases designed to engage and involve the public and stakeholders:

Public consultation focused specifically on the future of YUL via an online platform available now; Publication of a discussion paper on the key development challenges facing YUL and YMX, and stakeholder consultation for each airport; Drafting of preliminary Master Plans and validation with stakeholders; Submission of the final Master Plans and validation by the relevant authorities.

"Our organization has always placed a high value on public engagement, but in recent years we have been determined to do more. The launch of VOX is proof of this," said Martin Massé, Vice President, Public Affairs and Vice President, Sustainable Development, ADM. "We want to hear from you: airport sites are an integral part of their communities, and your suggestions are essential to the success of this initiative."

ADM prepares a Master Plan for each of its two sites, which are updated every 10 years. They are a key planning tool for creating a long-term strategy that then serves as a framework for future site development activities, while ensuring the flexibility needed to respond to changing industry conditions.

"This tailor-made engagement approach, inspired by best practices in public consultation, will certainly enhance the planning exercise carried out by our teams. It will enable our organization to make informed decisions based on the long-term aspirations and expectations of our stakeholders and the public," concluded Mr. Massé.

About Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, which is certified 4 stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and of YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

For further information: Source : Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs 514 394-7304, [email protected]