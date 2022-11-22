Air Canada program tops every category it entered, winning five top finishes

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Air Canada's Aeroplan loyalty program had a strong showing at this year's Canada's Choice travel rewards, where Canadians are invited to name their favourite loyalty programs and credit cards in Canada. Aeroplan and its credit card partners were eligible for five of the competition's ten categories and won in each, including for Top Airline Loyalty Program.

"Thanks to our members for voting Aeroplan as their top choice – it means everything to us," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada. "We're so proud to share these honours with our team, our partners, and our employees who deliver on the promise of Aeroplan every day."

In the 2022 Canada's Choice competition, Aeroplan and its partners won in the following categories

Top Airline Loyalty Program (Aeroplan)

Top Overall Travel Rewards Credit Card (TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite card)

Top No Annual Fee Travel Rewards Credit Card (CIBC Aeroplan Visa)

Top Airline Credit Card (TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite card)

Top Ultra Premium Credit Card (TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege Card)

Rewards Canada said the response to this year's awards was its best ever with more than 21,000 people voting for their favourites. In the Top Airline Loyalty Program category, Aeroplan took an unprecedented 88 per cent of the vote while Aeroplan's credit cards took the top three spots in the Top Airline Credit Card category, with over 87 per cent of the vote.

Since relaunching in 2020, Aeroplan has continued to deliver world-class partnerships for its members. On top of its industry-leading, 46 airline partners for flight rewards, the program has expanded to retail partners like Starbucks and Ontario's LCBO, and additional travel partners like Uber. It also recently launched HotelSavers, through which Aeroplan makes available over 7,000 points hotels around the world to choose from, giving members more ways than ever to redeem their Aeroplan points.

