MONTREAL, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada's Aeroplan loyalty program was recently recognized with several prestigious Freddie Awards, including Airline Program of the Year, Best Promotion and Best Redemption Ability. The best showing in Aeroplan's history, this trifecta win follows on the heels of winning Best Redemption Ability at the 2022 Freddie Awards.

"We're so proud to once again be recognized at this year's Freddie Awards," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada. "A special thanks to our Aeroplan members and to our incredibly dedicated team, both in front of and behind the scenes, who bring this great program to life every day."

The 32nd annual Freddie Awards were held on April 27, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The Freddie Awards, named for Sir Freddie Laker, are widely considered to be the most prestigious awards in the travel loyalty industry. The awards recognize travel loyalty programs that demonstrate excellence in customer service, value, and innovation. This year more than 9 million votes were cast worldwide.

The transformed Aeroplan program, re-launched in November 2020, is designed to put the member experience first. Aeroplan offers flight rewards to thousands of destinations worldwide on Air Canada and more than 45 partner airlines. With predictable pricing, with access to every seat available on Air Canada flights, no carrier surcharges on Air Canada redemptions, plus features like Family Sharing, it is easier than ever to find great uses of Aeroplan points. Members also have an integrated booking experience, with the ability to search for and redeem flight rewards at aircanada.com or on the Air Canada app, including the ability to add a stopover to an international itinerary for just 5,000 points.

Aeroplan has also recently been recognized for:

Best Earning and Redemption Ability at the 2022 Frequent Traveler People's Awards

Best Redemption Ability at the 2022 Freddie Awards

Top Airline Loyalty Program and four credit card awards at the Rewards Canada 2022 Canada's Choice Travel Loyalty Awards

