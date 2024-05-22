Announced during the International Aerospace Innovation Forum 2024

MONTRÉAL, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - On the occasion of the International Aerospace Innovation Forum being held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, Aéro Montréal has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Downsview Aerospace Innovation & Research (DAIR) for the use of the MACH initiative audit process as part of the established DAIR Supplier Development Initiative (SDI) in Ontario.

Enhancing the competitiveness and maturity of aerospace SMEs in Quebec

Launched by Aéro Montréal in 2011, the MACH initiative aims to increase the competitiveness and maturity of Québec's aerospace SMEs. To achieve this, it focuses on mastering key business processes in three areas: leadership excellence, operational excellence and excellence in workforce planning and development.

By providing a common methodological framework and tools, the initiative enables companies to assess and plan their performance improvement approach to the 16 key business processes of the MACH Excellence Framework. Participants have access to financial support, a recognized certification process, and skills development tools. Since the initiative's inception, 72 SMEs in five cohorts have been supported by Aéro Montréal.

Using this competitiveness formula in Ontario

DAIR today signed a partnership agreement with Aéro Montréal to incorporate MACH within its Supplier Development Initiative aimed at aerospace SMEs in Ontario. Designed to support SMEs in a continuous improvement process, the DAIR SDI will use the proven methodology of the MACH Excellence Framework, mentoring from an OEM or Tier 1 company, and a joint investment in a strategic improvement project. Beginning in summer 2024, a total investment of $1.44 million aims to support 24 companies.

"The MACH initiative has improved the competitiveness and maturity of 72 aerospace SMEs in Québec. This key figure and the launch of our initiative in Ontario following its deployment in the Maritime provinces three years ago, send a strong message about the importance of continuing efforts to support the aerospace sector and the SMEs that drive it across Canada. They also illustrate Aéro Montréal's ability to position itself as an innovative cluster that creates world-class initiatives."

Mélanie Lussier, President and CEO of Aéro Montréal

"For Canada to take advantage of the growth opportunities in the global aerospace industry we must continue to work collaboratively and across jurisdictions. So we are excited to formalize this partnership with Aéro Montréal, bringing the renowned MACH process to our DAIR Supplier Development Initiative in Ontario. We have seen great success with our first cohort of SMEs through the DAIR SDI, and the incorporation of MACH will help drive innovation and continuous improvement in the Ontario aerospace supply chain, ultimately increasing its competitiveness."

Phil Arthurs, Executive Director, DAIR

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

About DAIR

DAIR is a not-for-profit consortium of companies and academic institutions building an aerospace innovation hub at Downsview Park in Toronto, Ontario. The organization also delivers programs to support collaborative R&D, supply chain development, and training for the Ontario and Canada aerospace industry. The Government of Canada, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario supports the DAIR SDI.

