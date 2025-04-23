Aegis Brands' St. Louis Bar & Grill reopens Newmarket Location with Bold New Look and Menu

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG) is proud to announce the reopening of its St. Louis Bar & Grill location in Newmarket, Ontario. Located at 17074 Leslie Street, the restaurant is the first to unveil the brand's refreshed design following the company's rebrand and launches with its newly revitalized menu. A long-standing fixture in the community, the location reopens under new franchise ownership and represents the next evolution of the St. Louis Bar & Grill experience.

The new menu—introduced across all locations on April 8th—keeps the brand's famous wings at the center of the plate while expanding its offerings to include elevated comfort fare like Rigatoni Primavera, Steak Frites, and Chicken Lettuce Wraps.

"Our goal is to deepen our connection with our loyal guests while also welcoming a new generation of regulars. The refreshed culinary and design direction are aligned with the brand's updated vision: creating a world where everyone is a regular" said Steven Pelton, President and CEO at Aegis Brands Inc. "The Newmarket location showcases our renewed commitment to hospitality and craveable food, in an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome."

In addition to the Newmarket reopening, management is preparing to expand its St. Louis restaurant count further with summer openings in Shediac, New Brunswick, New Minas, Nova Scotia, and Oakville, Ontario. These forthcoming locations represent a continuation of the brand's momentum and commitment to growth in key markets. "These new restaurants are an important part of our expansion plans." said Pelton, "We will continue to accelerate new store growth in the back half of this year and plan to continue on this trajectory."

About Aegis Brands

Aegis Brands owns and operates St. Louis Bar & Grill and holds the master franchise for the Sweet Jesus ice cream brand in Canada. Aegis is committed to growth through strategic partnerships, retail expansion, acquisitions, and a focus on operational excellence. Learn more at www.aegisbrands.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact: Tara Ramsay, Email: [email protected]