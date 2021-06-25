Aegis Brands Reports Voting Results of 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. ("Aegis" or the "Corporation") (TSX: AEG) announced today that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Corporation's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held virtually on June 25, 2021 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below.

All nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated May 21, 2021, were elected as directors of the Corporation. The Corporation received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:

Nominee # Votes for % Votes for # Votes withheld % Votes withheld Michael Bregman 15,322,453 99.89% 16,574 0.11% Steve Pelton 15,284,618 99.65% 54,409 0.35% Stephen Kelley 15,322,728 99.89% 16,299 0.11% Melinda Lee 15,286,103 99.65% 52,924 0.35% Alton McEwen 15,321,728 99.89% 17,299 0.11% Michael Serruya 15,268,898 99.54% 70,129 0.46% Aaron Serruya 15,268,898 99.54% 70,129 0.46%

Aegis also reported that (i) the resolution approving the appointment of Zeifmans LLP as the Corporation's auditor, (ii) the resolution regarding the issuance of common shares of the Corporation on a one-time basis to the directors and certain officers of the Corporation in lieu of paying certain deferred compensation amounts to such individuals in cash, and (iii) the resolution regarding the issuance of common shares of the Corporation on a one-time basis to certain officers of the Corporation in connection with their contributions to the Corporation during the period leading up to the completion of the Corporation's recent sale of its "Second Cup Coffee Co." specialty coffee brand, were each approved by the affirmative vote of 99.97%, 99.76%, and 99.71%, respectively, of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Corporation's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Aegis Brands Inc.

Aegis Brands Inc. owns and operates Bridgehead Coffee and Hemisphere Cannabis Co. The Corporation's vision is to build a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to our resources and expertise. The Corporation is committed to letting each brand operate independently while providing shared expertise to help them thrive.

For more information, please visit www.aegisbrands.ca or find the Corporation on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Aegis Brands Inc.

For further information: Ba Linh Le, Chief Financial Officer, (289) 217-5680, [email protected]; or Erin Richards, (416) 627-5728, [email protected]

Related Links

www.secondcup.com

