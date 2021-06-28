Aegis Brands Announces Resignation of Ba Linh Le as Chief Financial Officer, Appointment of Melinda Lee as new CFO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. ("Aegis Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: AEG) announced today that Ba Linh Le will be stepping down from his role as Chief Financial Officer as of August 13, 2021. Mr. Le will be helping with the transition before he moves on to focus on other interests. "On behalf of Aegis Brands, I recognize and thank Ba Linh for his significant contributions over the past four years. I especially thank him for his incredible efforts to navigate Aegis through the pandemic and set the Company up for a bright future." said Steven Pelton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Brands.

Aegis Brands is pleased to announce that Melinda Lee, CPA, CA will be appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer for Aegis Brands. Ms. Lee has been a member of the Aegis Board of Directors for three years and has been actively assisting management with Aegis' strategic initiatives for two of those years. Ms. Lee has over 20 years of senior level experience in financial management of public companies in various industries, including hospitality. A large part of Ms. Lee's experience has been in mergers and acquisitions and corporate financings, playing an active role in preparing prospectus materials, take-over bid circulars and presentations to raise over $350 million in financings through bank debt, equity raises and convertible debentures.

Ms. Lee will resign from her position on the Board to take on this new role. Michael Bregman, Director and Chairman of Aegis Brands stated, "We welcome Melinda to the role of Chief Financial Officer. She is well respected within the industry and by the team. Her exceptional knowledge and experience will serve Aegis well as we move to the future".

About Aegis Brands

Aegis Brands owns and operates Bridgehead Coffee and Hemisphere Cannabis Co. The Company's vision is to build a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to our resources and expertise. The Company is committed to letting each brand operate independently while providing shared expertise to help them thrive.

For more information, please visit www.aegisbrands.ca or find the Company on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Aegis Brands Inc.

For further information: Erin Richards, (416) 627-5728, [email protected]; or [email protected]

Related Links

www.secondcup.com

