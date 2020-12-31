Aegis Brands Announces Director Resignation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG) (the "Company"), formerly The Second Cup Ltd., today announces that Mr. Alan Simpson has resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons. Mr. Simpson joined the Board of Directors in December 2013. "I thank Mr. Simpson for his valuable contributions. He has been an exceptional colleague on the Board and we wish him every success in his future endeavours," said Michael Bregman, the Company's Chairman.

About Aegis Brands Inc.

Founded in 1975, Aegis Brands Inc., formerly The Second Cup Ltd., was a Canadian specialty coffee retailer operating franchised and company-owned cafés across Canada. In November 2019, the Company announced its intention to implement a new operating structure in support of its new strategy. The Company now owns and operates the existing Second Cup Coffee Co. locations as part of a portfolio of brands that also includes Bridgehead Coffee and Hemisphere Cannabis Co. For more information, please visit www.aegisbrands.ca or find the brands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

