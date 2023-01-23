AEGIS BRANDS ANNOUNCES CONVERSION OF 11% CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES DUE NOVEMBER 17, 2027

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. ("Aegis" or the "Company") (TSX: AEG) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated December 23, 2022, effective January 23, 2023 (the "Conversion Date"), the entire outstanding principal amount of the Company's 11.0% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due November 17, 2027 in the amount of CAD$25,045,000 (the "Debentures") has been converted into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of CAD$0.485 per Common Share in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Debentures (the "Forced Conversion"). This Forced Conversion will expand Aegis' shareholder base, will strengthen Aegis' Balance Sheet, and will better position the Company for further growth.

In connection with the Forced Conversion, the Company has issued an aggregate of 51,639,175 Common Shares which will remain subject to a statutory hold period expiring January 30, 2023.

The Company has paid out all accrued and unpaid interest in cash, from and including December 31, 2022, being the most recent interest payment date, to, but not including, the Conversion Date (less applicable withholding taxes, as applicable), being $6.63 per $1,000 principal amount of the Debentures.

About Aegis Brands Inc.

Aegis currently owns and operates Bridgehead Coffee and St. Louis Bar and Grill. The Company's vision is to build a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to Aegis' resources and expertise. The Company is committed to letting each brand operate independently while providing shared expertise to help them thrive. For more information, please visit www.aegisbrands.ca.

