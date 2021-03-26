Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products and workout supplements sold at seven stores in Alberta and B.C. may pose serious health risks Français
Mar 26, 2021, 13:25 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
MYO-CARD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain cardarine
(GW 501516)
|
Reflex Supplements
7231 120 St.
|
Seized from the
|
MYO-HGH
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ibutamoren
|
Reflex Supplements
7231 120 St.
|
Seized from the
|
MYO-LGD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ligandrol (LGD-
|
Reflex Supplements
7231 120 St.
|
Seized from the
|
MYO-STA
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine
(MK-2866)
|
Reflex Supplements
7231 120 St.
|
Seized from the
|
MYO-TKO Total
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine
(MK-2866)
|
Reflex Supplements
7231 120 St.
|
Seized from the
|
Kangaroo
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St
|
Seized from the
|
Poseidon Platinum
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St
|
Seized from the
|
Red Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St
|
Seized from the
|
Kangaroo 2019
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the
|
Poseidon Platinum
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the
|
Red Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the
|
Sexy Lady
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the
|
Kangaroo 2019
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd
|
Seized from the
|
Kangaroo 2020
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd
|
Seized from the
|
Poseidon Platinum
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd
|
Seized from the
|
Red Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd
|
Seized from the
|
Sexy Lady
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd
|
Seized from the
|
Kangaroo
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed
|
Red Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed
|
Kangaroo 2020
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
9914 King St
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed
|
Poseidon Platinum
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
9914 King St
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed
|
Red Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
9914 King St
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed
|
Sexy Lady
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
9914 King St
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed
|
Kangaroo
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, B.C.
|
Retailer removed
|
Poseidon Platinum
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, B.C.
|
Retailer removed
|
Red Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, B.C.
|
Retailer removed
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
