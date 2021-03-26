OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product & Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken MYO-CARD Workout supplement Labelled to contain cardarine (GW 501516) Reflex Supplements 7231 120 St.

Delta, B.C. Seized from the

retail location MYO-HGH Workout supplement Labelled to contain ibutamoren

(MK-677) Reflex Supplements 7231 120 St.

Delta, B.C. Seized from the

retail location MYO-LGD Workout supplement Labelled to contain ligandrol (LGD-

4033) Reflex Supplements 7231 120 St.

Delta, B.C. Seized from the

retail location MYO-STA Workout supplement Labelled to contain ostarine (MK-2866) Reflex Supplements 7231 120 St.

Delta, B.C. Seized from the

retail location MYO-TKO Total

Knockout Workout supplement Labelled to contain ostarine (MK-2866) Reflex Supplements 7231 120 St.

Delta, B.C. Seized from the

retail location Kangaroo Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil Source Adult 12930 97 St

Edmonton, AB Seized from the

retail location Poseidon Platinum

10000 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult 12930 97 St

Edmonton, AB Seized from the

retail location Red Mamba Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil Source Adult 12930 97 St

Edmonton, AB Seized from the

retail location Kangaroo 2019 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult 10046 163 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the

retail location Poseidon Platinum

10000 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult 10046 163 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the

retail location Red Mamba Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil Source Adult 10046 163 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the

retail location Sexy Lady Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil Source Adult 10046 163 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the

retail location Kangaroo 2019 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd

Edmonton, AB Seized from the

retail location Kangaroo 2020 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd

Edmonton, AB Seized from the

retail location Poseidon Platinum

10000 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd

Edmonton, AB Seized from the

retail location Red Mamba Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd

Edmonton, AB Seized from the

retail location Sexy Lady Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd

Edmonton, AB Seized from the

retail location Kangaroo Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil Source Adult 10022 100th Ave Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed

the product from

shelves Red Mamba Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil Source Adult 10022 100th Ave Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed

the product from

shelves Kangaroo 2020 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult 9914 King St Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed

the product from

shelves Poseidon Platinum

10000 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult 9914 King St Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed

the product from

shelves Red Mamba Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil Source Adult 9914 King St Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed

the product from

shelves Sexy Lady Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil Source Adult 9914 King St Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed

the product from

shelves Kangaroo Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, B.C. Retailer removed

the product from

shelves Poseidon Platinum

10000 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, B.C. Retailer removed

the product from

shelves Red Mamba Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, B.C. Retailer removed

the product from

shelves

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

