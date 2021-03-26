Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products and workout supplements sold at seven stores in Alberta and B.C. may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

MYO-CARD

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain cardarine

(GW 501516)

Reflex Supplements

7231 120 St.
Delta, B.C.

Seized from the
retail location

MYO-HGH

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ibutamoren
(MK-677)

Reflex Supplements

7231 120 St.
Delta, B.C.

Seized from the
retail location

MYO-LGD

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ligandrol (LGD-
4033)

Reflex Supplements

7231 120 St.
Delta, B.C.

Seized from the
retail location

MYO-STA

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine

(MK-2866)

Reflex Supplements

7231 120 St.
Delta, B.C.

Seized from the
retail location

MYO-TKO Total
Knockout

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine

(MK-2866)

Reflex Supplements

7231 120 St.
Delta, B.C.

Seized from the
retail location

Kangaroo

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

Source Adult

12930 97 St
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the
retail location

Poseidon Platinum
10000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

12930 97 St
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the
retail location

Red Mamba

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

Source Adult

12930 97 St
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the
retail location

Kangaroo 2019

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

10046 163 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the
retail location

Poseidon Platinum
10000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

10046 163 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the
retail location

Red Mamba

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

Source Adult

10046 163 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the
retail location

Sexy Lady

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

Source Adult

10046 163 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the
retail location

Kangaroo 2019

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the
retail location

Kangaroo 2020

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the
retail location

Poseidon Platinum
10000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the
retail location

Red Mamba

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the
retail location

Sexy Lady

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the
retail location

Kangaroo

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed
the product from
shelves

Red Mamba

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed
the product from
shelves

Kangaroo 2020

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

9914 King St

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed
the product from
shelves

Poseidon Platinum
10000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

9914 King St

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed
the product from
shelves

Red Mamba

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

Source Adult

9914 King St

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed
the product from
shelves

Sexy Lady

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

Source Adult

9914 King St

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed
the product from
shelves

 

Kangaroo

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, B.C.

Retailer removed
the product from
shelves

Poseidon Platinum
10000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, B.C.

Retailer removed
the product from
shelves

Red Mamba

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, B.C.

Retailer removed
the product from
shelves

Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

