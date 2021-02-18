Unauthorized health products

Product & Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken

Burro Power 300K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Magnum XXL 50K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Magnum XXL HIS&HER 250K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and yohimbine Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Power MAX Revolution Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Racing Bull 150K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 25K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Rhino 11 Platinum 200K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Rhino 12 Platinum 150K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Rhino 15VL Fruit Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Rhino 15VL Mint Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 35000 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Rhino Magnum XXL 100K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Spanish Fly 150,000 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Super Black Panther Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Ultra Hurricane X 2000 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain yohimbine and sildenafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Heavy Duty Bolt Poppers Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Iron Horse Poppers Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Shiva Gold Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Titanium T12K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

777K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Kangaroo Ultra 3000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Libi Prince Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Passion Classic Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Pink Pussycat Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum 3500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Power Panther Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

ResErection Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Rising Phoenix 5K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Rodeo Fantasy Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Shark 5K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 12930 97 St.Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Shiva Gold Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Stiff Rox Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Super Mamba Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Titanium 4000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Titanium 12K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

TNT Premium Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

White Mamba Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

X Panther 9X Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 12930 97 St. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

777K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Gold Rush Poppers Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Kangaroo Ultra 3000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Libi Prince Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Locker Room Original Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Passion Classic Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Pink Pussycat Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum 3500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

ResErection Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Rising Phoenix 5K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Rodeo Fantasy Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Rush Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Shark 5K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Shiva Gold Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Stiff Rox Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Super Mamba Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Super Rush Original- Black Label Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Titanium 12K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

TNT Premium Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

White Mamba Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

X Panther 9X Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10046 163 St. NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

777K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Gold Rush Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Kangaroo Ultra 3000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Libi Prince Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Locker Room Original Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Passion Classic Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Pink Pussycat Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum 3500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Power Panther Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

ResErection Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Rising Phoenix Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Rodeo Fantasy Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Rush Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Shark 5K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Shiva Gold Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Stiff Rox Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Super Mamba Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Super Rush Original- Black Label Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Super Rush Red Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

Titanium 12K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

TNT Premium Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

White Mamba Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

X Panther 9X Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

777K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Amsterdam Poppers Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Amsterdam Platinum Poppers Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrite Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Blue Boy Poppers Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Gold Rush Poppers Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Jungle Juice Platinum

Poppers Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Jungle Juice Platinum Black

Poppers Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Kangaroo Ultra 3000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Libi Prince Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Passion Classic Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Pink Pussycat Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Poseidon Platinum 3500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Power Panther Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

ResErection Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rising Phoenix 5K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rush Poppers Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Stiff Rox Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Super Mamba Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Super Rush Original Poppers Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Super Rush Original- Black Label Poppers Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Titanium 4000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Titanium 12K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

TNT Premium Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

White Mamba Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

X Panther 9X Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 10022 100th Ave. Grande Prairie, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

777K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 9914 King St. Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Kangaroo Ultra 3000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin Source Adult 9914 King St. Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Libi Prince Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 9914 King St. Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Passion Classic Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 9914 King St. Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Pink Pussycat Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil Source Adult 9914 King St. Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Poseidon Platinum 3500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult 9914 King St. Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

ResErection Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 9914 King St. Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rising Phoenix 5K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 9914 King St. Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rodeo Fantasy Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 9914 King St. Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Shark 5K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 9914 King St. Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Stiff Rox Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult 9914 King St. Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

Super Mamba Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 9914 King St. Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

TNT Premium Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 9914 King St. Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

White Mamba Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult 9914 King St. Fort McMurray, AB Retailer removed the product from shelves

777K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves

Kangaroo Ultra 3000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves

Libi Prince Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves

Passion Classic Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves

Pink Pussycat Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves

Poseidon Platinum Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves

Poseidon Platinum 3500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves

ResErection Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rising Phoenix Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rodeo Fantasy Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves

Shark 5K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves

Shiva Gold Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves

Stiff Rox Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves

Titanium 12K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves

TNT Premium Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Source Adult #200 2429 Hwy 97N Kelowna, BC Retailer removed the product from shelves