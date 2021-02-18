Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products and "poppers" sold at eight stores in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario may pose serious health risks Français
Feb 18, 2021, 15:55 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Burro Power 300K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Magnum XXL 50K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Magnum XXL HIS&HER 250K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and yohimbine
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Power MAX Revolution
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Racing Bull 150K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 25K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 11 Platinum 200K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 12 Platinum 150K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 15VL Fruit
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 15VL Mint
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 69 Extreme 35000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino Magnum XXL 100K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Spanish Fly 150,000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Black Panther
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Ultra Hurricane X 2000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain yohimbine and sildenafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Heavy Duty Bolt
Poppers
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Iron Horse
Poppers
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Shiva Gold
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Titanium T12K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
777K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Kangaroo Ultra 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Libi Prince
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Passion Classic
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Pink Pussycat
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Poseidon Platinum
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Poseidon Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Power Panther
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
ResErection
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rising Phoenix 5K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rodeo Fantasy
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Shark 5K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Shiva Gold
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Titanium 4000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Titanium 12K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
TNT Premium
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
White Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
X Panther 9X
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
12930 97 St.
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
777K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Gold Rush
Poppers
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Kangaroo Ultra 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Libi Prince
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Locker Room Original
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Passion Classic
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Pink Pussycat
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Poseidon Platinum
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Poseidon Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
ResErection
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rising Phoenix 5K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rodeo Fantasy
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rush
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Shark 5K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Shiva Gold
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Rush Original- Black Label
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Titanium 12K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
TNT Premium
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
White Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
X Panther 9X
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10046 163 St. NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
777K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Gold Rush
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Kangaroo Ultra 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Libi Prince
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Locker Room Original
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Passion Classic
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Pink Pussycat
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Poseidon Platinum
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Poseidon Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Power Panther
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
ResErection
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rising Phoenix
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rodeo Fantasy
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rush
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Shark 5K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Shiva Gold
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Rush Original- Black Label
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Rush Red
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Titanium 12K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
TNT Premium
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
White Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
X Panther 9X
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
777K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Amsterdam
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Amsterdam Platinum Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Blue Boy
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Gold Rush
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Jungle Juice Platinum
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Jungle Juice Platinum Black
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Kangaroo Ultra 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Libi Prince
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Passion Classic
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Pink Pussycat
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Poseidon Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Power Panther
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
ResErection
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Rising Phoenix 5K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Rush
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Super Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Super Rush Original
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Super Rush Original- Black Label
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Titanium 4000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Titanium 12K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
TNT Premium
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
White Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
X Panther 9X
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
10022 100th Ave.
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
777K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
9914 King St.
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Kangaroo Ultra 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin
|
Source Adult
9914 King St.
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Libi Prince
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
9914 King St.
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Passion Classic
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
9914 King St.
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Pink Pussycat
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil
|
Source Adult
9914 King St.
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Poseidon Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Source Adult
9914 King St.
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
ResErection
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
9914 King St.
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Rising Phoenix 5K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
9914 King St.
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Rodeo Fantasy
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
9914 King St.
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Shark 5K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
9914 King St.
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
9914 King St.
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Super Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
9914 King St.
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
TNT Premium
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
9914 King St.
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
White Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
9914 King St.
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
777K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Kangaroo Ultra 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Libi Prince
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Passion Classic
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Pink Pussycat
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Poseidon Platinum
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Poseidon Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
ResErection
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Rising Phoenix
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Rodeo Fantasy
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Shark 5K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Shiva Gold
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
Titanium 12K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
TNT Premium
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
White Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Source Adult
#200 2429 Hwy 97N
Kelowna, BC
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
