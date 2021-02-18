Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products and "poppers" sold at eight stores in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario may pose serious health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada

Feb 18, 2021, 15:55 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Burro Power 300K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil 

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Magnum XXL 50K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil 

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Magnum XXL HIS&HER 250K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and yohimbine

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Power MAX Revolution

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Racing Bull 150K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil 

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 25K

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil 

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 11 Platinum 200K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil 

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 12 Platinum 150K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil 

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 15VL Fruit

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil 

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 15VL Mint

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil 

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 35000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil 

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino Magnum XXL 100K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil 

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Spanish Fly 150,000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil 

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Super Black Panther

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil 

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Ultra Hurricane X 2000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain  yohimbine and sildenafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Heavy Duty Bolt

Poppers

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite  

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Iron Horse

Poppers

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite  

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Shiva Gold

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Titanium T12K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

777K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Kangaroo Ultra 3000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Libi Prince

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Passion Classic

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Pink Pussycat

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Power Panther

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

ResErection

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rising Phoenix 5K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rodeo Fantasy

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Shark 5K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

12930 97 St.Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Shiva Gold

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Stiff Rox

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Super Mamba

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Titanium 4000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Titanium 12K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

TNT Premium

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

White Mamba

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

X Panther 9X

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

12930 97 St.

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

777K

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Gold Rush

Poppers

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Kangaroo Ultra 3000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Libi Prince

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Locker Room Original

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Passion Classic

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Pink Pussycat

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

ResErection

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rising Phoenix 5K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rodeo Fantasy

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rush

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Shark 5K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Shiva Gold

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Stiff Rox

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Super Mamba

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Super Rush Original- Black Label

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Titanium 12K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

TNT Premium

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

White Mamba

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

X Panther 9X

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10046 163 St. NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

777K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Gold Rush

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Kangaroo Ultra 3000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Libi Prince

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Locker Room Original

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Passion Classic

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Pink Pussycat

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Power Panther

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

ResErection

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rising Phoenix

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rodeo Fantasy

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rush

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Shark 5K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Shiva Gold

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Stiff Rox

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Super Mamba

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Super Rush Original- Black Label

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Super Rush Red

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Titanium 12K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

TNT Premium

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

White Mamba

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

X Panther 9X

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

3364 Parsons Rd. Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

777K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Amsterdam

Poppers

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Amsterdam Platinum Poppers

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrite

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Blue Boy

Poppers

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Gold Rush

Poppers

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Jungle Juice Platinum
Poppers

Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Jungle Juice Platinum Black
Poppers

Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Kangaroo Ultra 3000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Libi Prince

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Passion Classic

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Pink Pussycat

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Poseidon Platinum 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Power Panther

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

ResErection

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rising Phoenix 5K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rush

Poppers

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Stiff Rox

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Super Mamba

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Super Rush Original

Poppers

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Super Rush Original- Black Label

Poppers

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Titanium 4000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Titanium 12K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

TNT Premium

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

White Mamba

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

X Panther 9X

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

10022 100th Ave.

Grande Prairie, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

777K

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

9914 King St.

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Kangaroo Ultra 3000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin

Source Adult

9914 King St.

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Libi Prince

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

9914 King St.

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Passion Classic

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

9914 King St.

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Pink Pussycat

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Source Adult

9914 King St.

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Poseidon Platinum 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

9914 King St.

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

ResErection

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

9914 King St.

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rising Phoenix 5K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

9914 King St.

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rodeo Fantasy

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

9914 King St.

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Shark 5K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

9914 King St.

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Stiff Rox

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

9914 King St.

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Super Mamba

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

9914 King St.

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

TNT Premium

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

9914 King St.

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

White Mamba

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

9914 King St.

Fort McMurray, AB

Retailer removed the product from shelves

777K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Kangaroo Ultra 3000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Libi Prince

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Passion Classic

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Pink Pussycat

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Poseidon Platinum

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Poseidon Platinum 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

ResErection

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rising Phoenix

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rodeo Fantasy

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Shark 5K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Shiva Gold

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Stiff Rox

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Titanium 12K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to tadalafil and dapoxetine

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

TNT Premium

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

White Mamba

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Source Adult

#200 2429 Hwy 97N

Kelowna, BC

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada