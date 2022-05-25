Advisory - Unauthorized sex enhancement and workout products seized from stores in Bolton, ON, and Maple Ridge, B.C, may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada

May 25, 2022, 15:40 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &
Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Boneafide Shred

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain Rauwolfia vomitoria root extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine)

Amped Nutrition

314 Queen St S.

Bolton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Chemix Energy

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain alpha yohimbine

Amped Nutrition

314 Queen St S.

Bolton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Genone Laboratories Oxy Lean

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain rauwolscine (spelled as "rawolscine" on the label) (rauwolscine is also known as alpha-yohimbine)

Amped Nutrition

314 Queen St S.

Bolton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Blueberry Pomegranate

Workout supplement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) labelled to contain yohimbine and cardarine GW-501516

Amped Nutrition

314 Queen St S.

Bolton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Cherry Cola

Workout supplement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) labelled to contain yohimbine and cardarine GW-501516

Amped Nutrition

314 Queen St S.

Bolton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Watermelon Workout supplement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) labelled to contain yohimbine and cardarine GW-501516

Amped Nutrition

314 Queen St S.

Bolton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Raw Ignite

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain rauwolscine (Rauwolfia vomitoria root extract) (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine)

Amped Nutrition

314 Queen St S.

Bolton, ON

Seized from the retail location

5 Day Forecast 1600mg

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

E-Sensuals

22772 Lougheed Hwy.,

Maple Ridge, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Bull Male Sexual Enhancer 2500 pwr

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

E-Sensuals

22772 Lougheed Hwy.,

Maple Ridge, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Gold Rhino Extreme 188K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

E-Sensuals

22772 Lougheed Hwy.,

Maple Ridge, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Gorilla* / Tigra Blue*

Sexual enhancement

*Product names as provided by the retailer. May have been sold as individual capsules under different names.

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

E-Sensuals

22772 Lougheed Hwy.,

Maple Ridge, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Magnum Male Sexual Enhancement XXL 1000K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

E-Sensuals

22772 Lougheed Hwy.,

Maple Ridge, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Oh Baby! Platinum 11000mg

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

E-Sensuals

22772 Lougheed Hwy.,

Maple Ridge, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Pillkings Plus 99K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

E-Sensuals

22772 Lougheed Hwy.,

Maple Ridge, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Recharged Blue Rhino 79 Extreme 188K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

E-Sensuals

22772 Lougheed Hwy.,

Maple Ridge, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Red Devil*

Sexual enhancement

*Product name as provided by the retailer. May have been sold as individual capsules under different names.

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

E-Sensuals

22772 Lougheed Hwy.,

Maple Ridge, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Red Woody / Tigra Red*

Sexual enhancement

*Product names as provided by the retailer. May have been sold as individual capsules under different names.

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

E-Sensuals

22772 Lougheed Hwy.,

Maple Ridge, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 79 Extreme 188K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

E-Sensuals

22772 Lougheed Hwy.,

Maple Ridge, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Stiff Rox

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

E-Sensuals

22772 Lougheed Hwy.,

Maple Ridge, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

