OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product &

Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Boneafide Shred Workout supplement Labelled to contain Rauwolfia vomitoria root extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine) Amped Nutrition 314 Queen St S. Bolton, ON Seized from the retail location Chemix Energy Workout supplement Labelled to contain alpha yohimbine Amped Nutrition 314 Queen St S. Bolton, ON Seized from the retail location Genone Laboratories Oxy Lean Workout supplement Labelled to contain rauwolscine (spelled as "rawolscine" on the label) (rauwolscine is also known as alpha-yohimbine) Amped Nutrition 314 Queen St S. Bolton, ON Seized from the retail location Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Blueberry Pomegranate Workout supplement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) labelled to contain yohimbine and cardarine GW-501516 Amped Nutrition 314 Queen St S. Bolton, ON Seized from the retail location Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Cherry Cola Workout supplement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) labelled to contain yohimbine and cardarine GW-501516 Amped Nutrition 314 Queen St S. Bolton, ON Seized from the retail location Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Watermelon Workout supplement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) labelled to contain yohimbine and cardarine GW-501516 Amped Nutrition 314 Queen St S. Bolton, ON Seized from the retail location Raw Ignite Workout supplement Labelled to contain rauwolscine ( Rauwolfia vomitoria root extract) (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine) Amped Nutrition 314 Queen St S. Bolton, ON Seized from the retail location 5 Day Forecast 1600mg Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil E-Sensuals 22772 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, B.C. Seized from the retail location Bull Male Sexual Enhancer 2500 pwr Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil E-Sensuals 22772 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, B.C. Seized from the retail location Gold Rhino Extreme 188K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil E-Sensuals 22772 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, B.C. Seized from the retail location Gorilla* / Tigra Blue* Sexual enhancement *Product names as provided by the retailer. May have been sold as individual capsules under different names. Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil E-Sensuals 22772 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, B.C. Seized from the retail location Magnum Male Sexual Enhancement XXL 1000K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil E-Sensuals 22772 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, B.C. Seized from the retail location Oh Baby! Platinum 11000mg Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil E-Sensuals 22772 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, B.C. Seized from the retail location Pillkings Plus 99K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil E-Sensuals 22772 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, B.C. Seized from the retail location Recharged Blue Rhino 79 Extreme 188K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil E-Sensuals 22772 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, B.C. Seized from the retail location Red Devil* Sexual enhancement *Product name as provided by the retailer. May have been sold as individual capsules under different names. Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil E-Sensuals 22772 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, B.C. Seized from the retail location Red Woody / Tigra Red* Sexual enhancement *Product names as provided by the retailer. May have been sold as individual capsules under different names. Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil E-Sensuals 22772 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, B.C. Seized from the retail location Rhino 79 Extreme 188K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil E-Sensuals 22772 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, B.C. Seized from the retail location Stiff Rox Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil E-Sensuals 22772 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, B.C. Seized from the retail location

