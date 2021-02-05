Advisory - Unauthorized hand sanitizers and hard surface disinfectants sold by Protegel Quebec Inc. and Hangel Canada Inc. may pose health risks Français

Health Canada

Feb 05, 2021, 16:40 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary
Product: Unauthorized hand sanitizers and hard surface disinfectants by Protegel Quebec Inc. and Hangel Canada Inc.
Issue: Health Canada is warning Canadians that Protegel Quebec Inc. and Hangel Canada Inc. are selling unauthorized hand sanitizers and hard surface disinfectants online that may pose health risks.
What to do: Stop using these products immediately. Consult your health care professional if you have any concerns. Keep all hand sanitizers out of the reach of children. If swallowed, call a poison control centre or get medical help right away. Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

Issue
Protegel Quebec Inc. and Hangel Canada Inc. are selling unauthorized hand sanitizer and hard surface disinfectant products online. Unauthorized products may contain unknown ingredients and may be harmful if used or consumed.

In addition, some of these unauthorized products were tested by Health Canada and found to contain less than the required ethanol to be an effective sanitizer. Other products had an eight-digit Natural Product Number (NPN) belonging to a different product, while other products falsely claimed to prevent COVID-19. (See table below for details)

Selling unauthorized natural health products or making false claims is illegal in Canada. Health Canada has repeatedly directed Protegel Quebec Inc. and Hangel Canada Inc. to stop selling and recall these unauthorized products; however, to date, neither company has responded. Health Canada will take additional enforcement actions, as necessary to stop this illegal activity.

Product

Company

Usage

Quantity

Reason for Recall

Protegel Hand sanitizer

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Commercial hand sanitizer

3.8L

Not authorized for sale in Canada 

Protegel formule avancée

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Hand sanitizer (gel)

4 oz

Not authorized for sale in Canada 

Protegel Antibactérien en forme de gel (75-82% éthanol)

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Hand sanitizer (gel)

various sizes available

Not authorized for sale in Canada; incorrect NPN

Protegel Nouvelle Formule Antibactérien

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Hand sanitizer (gel)

various sizes available

Not authorized for sale in Canada; false COVID claims

Protegel (75% éthanol)

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Hand sanitizer (spray)

10 mL / 120 mL

Not authorized for sale in Canada 

Protegel

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Surface disinfectant (spray)

473 mL

Not authorized for sale in Canada 

Protegel

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Hand sanitizer (wipes)

13 or 25 wipes

Not authorized for sale in Canada

Protegel

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Surface disinfectant (wipes)

25 wipes

Not authorized for sale in Canada 

Mr. Wipes

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Surface disinfectant (wipes)

500 wipes

Not authorized for sale in Canada 

Closol

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Surface disinfectant (wipes)

205 or 400 wipes

Not authorized for sale in Canada 

Hangel Antibacterial Hand Wipes

Hangel Canada Inc.

Hand sanitizer (wipes)

32 wipes

Not authorized for sale in Canada; ethanol content is less than required amount to be effective

Hangel Advanced Formula

Hangel Canada Inc.

Hand sanitizer (gel)

various sizes and scents available

Not authorized for sale in Canada; ethanol content is less than required amount to be effective

Hangel New Advanced Formula

Hangel Canada Inc.

Hand sanitizer (gel)

various sizes and scents available

Not authorized for sale in Canada; false COVID claims

Hangel Advanced Formula spray

Hangel Canada Inc.

Hand sanitizer (spray)

10 mL

Not authorized for sale in Canada 

If other products that do not meet Health Canada requirements are identified, the Department will take appropriate action and inform Canadians by updating this list.

Health Canada has taken steps to inform Canadians about false and misleading claims associated with COVID-19. On a weekly basis, Health Canada posts the list of advertising incidents related to COVID-19.

What you should do

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers that have been authorized for sale in Canada. Consult:

More information about buying health products safely is available on Health Canada's website.

For the latest and most up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit Canada.ca/coronavirus.

Media enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

