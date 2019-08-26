Advisory - Unauthorized Colloidal Solutions colloidal metal health products recalled because they may pose serious health risks

At Health Canada's request, the manufacturer, Scoop & Save Natural Health Foods (Winnipeg, MB), is recalling the products, which were sold at Scoop & Save Natural Health Foods as well as Gramma Carol's Gourmet Bulk (Selkirk, MB) and various other retailers. It has also agreed to stop advertising and manufacturing the products. The products have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, quality or efficacy and therefore may pose serious risks to health.

Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. Health products that have not been authorized by Health Canada have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality, and may pose serious health risks. For example, unauthorized health products may be contaminated, contain dangerous ingredients not listed on the label, or not contain the ingredient shown on the label.

Consuming products that contain colloidal silver may lead to the accumulation of silver in the body, which can cause a condition called generalized argyria. Generalized argyria is the permanent bluish-gray discolouration of the skin, eyes and nails. Children and pregnant women are particularly at risk. Colloidal silver can cross the placenta and could lead to problems with a developing fetus.

Scoop & Save Natural Health Foods has been advertising the products online for various conditions including alcohol addiction, nicotine addiction, cancer and multiple sclerosis. Health Canada is not aware of any evidence demonstrating that colloidal metals can be used to treat any of these medical conditions. In addition, two of the products, Colloidal Silver and Colloidal Gold, were promoted online for use in children. Children are more likely than adults to experience serious health risks from using these products.

Scoop & Save Natural Health Foods was also manufacturing the products without the required Health Canada site licence. It is illegal to sell natural health products and to conduct activities such as manufacturing, packaging and labelling of natural health products in Canada without the appropriate product authorization and site licensing from Health Canada.

Who is affected

Consumers who have bought or used any of the products shown below. Children and pregnant women are particularly at risk.

Affected products

Product Retail location Colloidal Copper by Colloidal Solutions Scoop & Save Natural Health Foods 3133 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB Colloidal Gold by Colloidal Solutions Scoop & Save Natural Health Foods 3133 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB Colloidal Silver by Colloidal Solutions Scoop & Save Natural Health Foods 3133 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB Gramma Carol's Gourmet Bulk & Health 240 Main Street, Selkirk, MB Colloidal Silver Gold Platinum by Colloidal Solutions Scoop & Save Natural Health Foods 3133 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB Gramma Carol's Gourmet Bulk & Health 240 Main Street, Selkirk, MB

What consumers should do

Stop using these products. Consult your health care professional if you or children under your care have used any of these products and have health concerns.

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Products Database.

Contact Scoop & Save Natural Health Foods at (204) 888-1967, or by email at collodialsolutions@shaw.ca, if you have questions about the recall.

Report any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints to Health Canada.

What Health Canada is doing

The Department is monitoring Scoop & Save Natural Health Foods' recall of all four products. Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as necessary.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709