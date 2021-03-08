Products: Riva Senna 8.6 mg laxative tablets (NPN 80079605).

Issue

Laboratoire Riva Inc. is recalling two lots (C9718 and C9719) of Riva Senna 8.6 mg tablets (NPN 80079605) due to microbial contamination. The product is a laxative typically used to ease constipation. The recalled lots were sold in Quebec and Ontario.

Ingesting the contaminated product may result in symptoms including abdominal discomfort or pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system may be more susceptible to adverse effects from microbial contamination.

Health Canada will monitor the company's recall and inform Canadians if new safety information becomes available on this issue.

Affected products

Two lots of Riva Senna 8.6 mg laxative tablets (NPN 80079605):

lot C9718 (bottles of 100 tablets)

lot C9719 (bottles of 1000 tablets)

What you should do

Stop using the recalled product. Return unused product to the place of purchase.

Contact your health care practitioner if you have used this product and have concerns about your health.

Contact Laboratoire Riva Inc. by calling toll-free at 1-800-363-7988, or by email at [email protected] if you have questions about this recall.

Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

