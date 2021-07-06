Products: Martin Clinic Liquid Vitamin D (NPN 80092359)

Pur Naturals is recalling all lots of this product due to incorrect dosing instructions on the label that could lead to taking too much vitamin D, which may pose serious health risks. The label is also missing important warning information. What to do: Do not exceed 1 drop per day. Do not use in children under 12 years of age. Stop using this product if you are taking blood thinners and have not consulted a health care professional before using it.

Issue

Pur Naturals is recalling all lots of Martin Clinic Liquid Vitamin D due to incorrect dosing instructions on the label that could lead to taking too much vitamin D, which may pose serious health risks. The label is also missing important warnings, including that the product is not for use by children under 12 years of age, and to consult a health care professional if taking blood thinners.

The product is sold by Martin Clinic and Nutrition Centre online, and at their clinic and supplement store, which is located in Sudbury, Ontario.

The dosing instructions on the label ("1 or more drops per day or as recommended by your health care professional") suggest that more than 1 drop can be taken per day, which can lead to taking dangerously high amounts. The maximum allowable dose for this product is 1 drop per day.

Signs of too much vitamin D include weakness, fatigue, drowsiness, headache, lack of appetite, dry mouth, metallic taste, nausea, vomiting, vertigo, ringing in the ears, lack of coordination, and muscle weakness. Pregnant women in particular should not take vitamin D exceeding the daily tolerable upper intake level for adults (4,000 IU) which includes food intake. High levels of vitamin D taken during pregnancy can potentially lead to high calcium levels in the pregnant woman, which can be associated with risks to the newborn.

In addition, the product label is missing the warning statement "Consult a health care professional prior to use if you are taking blood thinners." The product contains vitamin K2, which is a form of vitamin K. There is no tolerable upper intake level for vitamin K; however, vitamin K may interfere with blood thinners. People taking blood thinners need to maintain a consistent intake of vitamin K from food and supplements because sudden changes in vitamin K intake can increase or decrease the anticoagulant (blood thinning) effect.

Affected products

What you should do

Do not exceed 1 drop per day.

Do not use this product in children under 12 years of age.

Stop using this product if you are taking blood thinners and have not consulted a health care professional before using it.

Talk to a health care professional if you have taken a recalled product and have concerns about your health, or for advice on alternatives.

Contact Pur Naturals at [email protected] or by calling 514-444-2417 if you have questions about the recall.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

