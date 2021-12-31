Product: Herberex (NPN 80029339), advertised as a herbal product for sexual enhancement.

Issue

Health Canada is warning consumers not to use Herberex, advertised as an herbal product for sexual enhancement, because it may pose serious health risks. Herberex was authorized as a natural health product, but Health Canada testing found the product contains nortadalafil.

Nortadalafil is an unauthorized ingredient that is similar to tadalafil, which is a prescription erectile dysfunction drug that should only be used under the supervision of a health care professional. Nortadalafil may pose similar health risks as tadalafil. Individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g., nitroglycerine) should not take drugs like tadalafil as the interaction can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. Individuals with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat. Other possible side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss.

Health Canada has suspended the product licence for Herberex (NPN 80029339) given the health risks posed by the product. It is illegal for any person or company to sell this product in Canada.

Health Canada previously seized Herberex from three stores:

Sinvention Boutique, 390 Douro St Studio 5, Stratford, ON

One Stop Love Shop, 44310 Yale Road, Unit 2, Chilliwack, B.C.

One Stop Love Shop, 109 - 32883 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, B.C.

The Department is working with the Canada Border Services Agency to help prevent further importation of Herberex. If any new health risks are identified, Health Canada will take action and inform Canadians as needed.

Affected products

Product Company NPN Herberex Nutraloid Labs Inc. 80029339 (suspended)

What you should do

Do not use Herberex. Consult a health care professional if you have taken this product and have health concerns.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

