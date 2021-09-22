Product: NicoSee Wonder Hematite Rattlesnake Eggs, SpaceCare Hematite Magnetic Stone set, and Ruptop Magnetic Pen High-quality Innovative Gel Pen Finger Play Toy

Issue: These magnet sets exceed the maximum allowable limit of magnetic force in Canada's Toys Regulations and are small enough to be swallowed, posing serious and potentially life-threatening risks.

What to do: Immediately stop using these magnet sets, check that all pieces are accounted for and contact your municipality for instructions on how to dispose of the products.

Health Canada is warning Canadians of the serious danger posed by three magnet sets primarily sold online (photos below):

NicoSee Wonder Hematite Rattlesnake Eggs by Maple Mall

SpaceCare Hematite Magnetic Stone set by Safari Store

Ruptop Magnetic Pen High-quality Innovative Gel Pen Finger Play Toy by Shenzhen MengLang Keji Youxian Gongsi (Inadvertently Spirits Décor)

These sets contain small, powerful magnets that can be easily swallowed by children of all ages, posing serious and potentially life-threatening risks.

When more than one powerful magnet is swallowed in a short period of time, the magnets can attract one another while moving through the intestines. This can cause the intestines to twist, creating blockages or tearing of the intestinal walls. Swallowing incidents have often resulted in considerable damage to gastrointestinal tissues and required emergency surgical treatment. For survivors, there can be long-term health consequences.

To date, no incidents or injuries related to these products have been reported to Health Canada.

Products affected

The magnet sets or products below are shown as they were advertised.

NicoSee Wonder Hematite Rattlesnake Eggs (set of 8 magnets) ASIN B07G2CM6ZC

SpaceCare Hematite Magnetic Stone set (25 piece set of hematite stones) ASIN B07C2P3WPZ

Rupotop Magnetic Pen High-quality Innovative Gel Pen Finger Play Toy SKU: 2BRBXTI2ZG2T

What consumers should do

Immediately stop using these magnet sets, check that all pieces are accounted for and contact your municipality for instructions on how to dispose of the products.

Keep small magnet sets out of the reach of children.

Do not allow children to play with small toys or other small items that contain powerful magnets.

Check your children's toys for wear and tear. Throw away any toys with magnets that have come loose.

Teach children of all ages that magnets and items containing magnets should never be placed in their mouth, nose or ears.

Seek immediate medical attention for any child who has swallowed (or is suspected of having swallowed) one or more magnets.

Read and follow the age recommendations, warnings, safety messages and assembly instructions for products.

Regularly check the Healthy Canadians Recalls and Safety Alerts database for dangerous toys and take action to remove toys of concern.

What Health Canada is doing

Health Canada's inspection program has found that the affected products do not meet the requirements of Canada's Toys Regulations because they exceed the maximum allowable limit of magnetic force and pose an ingestion hazard. The products were originally available for purchase online, sold and shipped directly from the third-party sellers listed above, and they have since been removed from sale by the online retail marketplaces. The Department has reached out to the foreign third-party sellers and is advising Canadians to immediately stop using these magnet sets and to be careful with other magnet sets purchased in store or online. These products may also have been sold by other online retailers.

Magnetic toy products sold in Canada must not pose a danger and must meet the requirements of the Toys Regulations of the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act. Health Canada has provided guidance regarding Buying consumer products online and Magnet safety.

Health Canada is committed to helping protect Canadians from potentially dangerous consumer products. Health Canada regularly tests consumer products on the Canadian market and will continue to monitor products to help keep consumers safe.

Report health or safety concerns:

Canadians are encouraged to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

