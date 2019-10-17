Advisory - Health Canada seized unauthorized sexual enhancement, weight loss and sleep aid products from Vikings Nutrition in Montreal, QC, because the products may pose serious health risks

Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. Health products that have not been authorized by Health Canada have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality, and may pose serious health risks. For example, unauthorized health products may be contaminated, contain dangerous ingredients not listed on the label, or not contain the ingredient shown on the label.

Prescription drugs must be sold under a prescription, under the advice and supervision of a health care professional, because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects.

Who is affected

Consumers who have bought or used any of the affected products.

Affected products

Product & Promoted Use Risk Adonis (Exclusive Male Formula) Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe bark extract Fade Out (Redcon1) Sleep aid Labelled to contain L-dopa OctoSyne (High Performance Fat Burning Formula) Weight loss Labelled to contain yohimbine Stimu-Up (Thermax Effect) Weight loss Labelled to contain yohimbine Thyrolan (Metabolic Optimizer) Weight loss Labelled to contain yohimbine

What consumers should do

Stop using these products. Consult your health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products are authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Products Database.

Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

What Health Canada is doing

Health Canada seized the products from the retail store. Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as necessary.

Background

L-Dopa, also known as levodopa, is a prescription drug that is combined with other drug ingredients in anti-Parkinson's medications. It should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. Levodopa may interact with drugs prescribed for high blood pressure, and should not be used by women who are pregnant, who plan to become pregnant or who are breastfeeding. It should also not be taken by people with narrow angle glaucoma; untreated heart, liver, kidney, lung or hormonal diseases; a history of melanoma; or those who should not take drugs such as isoproterenol, amphetamines or epinephrine. Side effects requiring medical attention include: uncontrollable movements of the face, eyelids, mouth, tongue, neck, arms, hands, or legs; severe or persistent nausea or vomiting; an irregular heartbeat or fluttering in the chest; feeling lightheaded when standing quickly; or unusual changes in mood or behaviour.

Yohimbine is a prescription drug and should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. Yohimbine is derived from yohimbe, a bark extract. The use of yohimbine or yohimbe may result in serious adverse reactions particularly in people with high blood pressure, or heart, kidney or liver disease. Side effects include increased blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, headache, nausea and sleep disorders. It should not be used by children, or pregnant or nursing women.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709