Oct 05, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2021

Summary

  • Product: Tinactin Aerosol Powder, Tinactin Chill Deodorant Powder Spray, and Tinactin Chill Liquid Spray 
  • Issue: Bayer Inc. is recalling certain lots due to elevated levels of benzene, which may pose serious health risks. Children may be more vulnerable to the risks. 
  • What to do: Stop using the recalled products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

Issue
Bayer Inc. is recalling six lots (lot numbers beginning with TN) of Tinactin Aerosol Powder, Tinactin Chill Deodorant Powder Spray, and Tinactin Chill Liquid Spray due to elevated levels of benzene. Frequent and long-term exposure (e.g., through the skin and by inhalation) to elevated levels of benzene may pose serious health risks. Children may be more vulnerable to these risks.

Immediate signs of exposure to elevated levels of benzene include drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and headaches.

These sprays are antifungal products used for the treatment and prevention of athlete's foot. They are available over-the-counter for use by adults, adolescents and children ages two years and older.

While there is no safe level of benzene, people can be exposed to benzene during everyday life by air (e.g., by inhaling car exhaust, second-hand tobacco smoke and industrial emissions), by swallowing benzene or by absorbing it through the skin (e.g., through contact with contaminated water). Long-term (over a year or more) and repeated exposure to elevated levels of benzene may lead to serious health effects, including various forms of cancer such as leukemia, anemia (low red blood cells), and bone marrow failure. These risks may increase when these products are used on children.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and implementation of any necessary corrective and preventive actions.

Affected products

Product Name

DIN

Lot #

Expiry

UPC Code

Tinactin Aerosol Powder

00576050

TN003J0

2/28/2022

068800181268

Tinactin Aerosol Powder

00576050

TN0057M

8/31/2022

068800181268

Tinactin Aerosol Powder

00576050

TN00798

2/28/2023

068800181268

Tinactin Chill Deodorant Powder Spray

02319276

TN00089

10/31/2021

056219135644

Tinactin Chill Deodorant Powder Spray

02319276

TN0053X

8/31/2022

056219135644

Tinactin Chill Liquid Spray

02319314

TN0044M

4/30/2023

056219134722

What you should do

  • Stop using the recalled products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns. 
  • Contact Bayer Inc. by calling 1-888-473-8012 or by emailing [email protected] if you have questions or to request a refund. 
  • Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

