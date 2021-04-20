Products: L'il Critters Gummy Vites, vitafusion Fibre Well, and vitafusion MultiVites.

Issue

Church & Dwight Canada Corp. is recalling certain lots of L'il Critters Gummy Vites children's vitamins, as well as vitafusion Fibre Well and vitafusion MultiVites vitamins for adults, because certain lots may contain metal wire fragments. The affected lots were manufactured within a specific four-day period between October 29 and November 3, 2020. The products were distributed nationally.

Ingesting the metal fragment could damage the digestive system. Based on information from the company, the metal fragments are thought to be small pieces of a stainless steel filter screen that failed during manufacturing. The fragments are thin, visible, flexible wires measuring approximately 25 millimetres long. The company became aware after receiving consumer complaints, none of which involved a report of consumer injury as a result of the issue.

Health Canada is monitoring the effectiveness of the recall and the company's implementation of any necessary corrective and preventative actions. Should any additional recalls be deemed necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.

Affected products

Product NPN Product UPC Lot Expiry L'il Critters Gummy Vites 70-count bottle 80093799 0-27917-27000-5 WA03063552 WA03101954 05/2022 L'il Critters Gummy Vites 190-count bottle 80093799 0-27917-01704-4 WA03105933 WA03105561 05/2022 02/2022 L'il Critters Gummy Vites 275-count bottle 80093799 0-27917-00198-2 WA03066312 WA03065947 05/2022 vitafusion Fibre Well 90-count bottle 80046319 0-27917-02298-7 WA03086272 11/2022 vitafusion MultiVites 250-count bottle 80089431 0-27917-00197-5 WA03045979 WA03045978 04/2022 vitafusion MultiVites 150-count bottle 80089431 0-27917-02333-5 WA03046274 04/2022

What you should do

Stop using the affected product.

Talk to your healthcare provider if you or your child have taken a recalled product and have health concerns.

Contact Church & Dwight Canada Corp. at 1-800-981-4710 to obtain a refund before disposing of the product, or if you have questions about the recall.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

