Apr 20, 2021, 19:56 ET
April 20, 2021
Summary
- Products: L'il Critters Gummy Vites, vitafusion Fibre Well, and vitafusion MultiVites.
- Issue: Certain lots are being recalled because they may contain metal wire fragments.
- What to do: Stop using the recalled products. Contact the company before disposing of the product to obtain a refund. Report side effects and complaints to Health Canada.
Issue
Church & Dwight Canada Corp. is recalling certain lots of L'il Critters Gummy Vites children's vitamins, as well as vitafusion Fibre Well and vitafusion MultiVites vitamins for adults, because certain lots may contain metal wire fragments. The affected lots were manufactured within a specific four-day period between October 29 and November 3, 2020. The products were distributed nationally.
Ingesting the metal fragment could damage the digestive system. Based on information from the company, the metal fragments are thought to be small pieces of a stainless steel filter screen that failed during manufacturing. The fragments are thin, visible, flexible wires measuring approximately 25 millimetres long. The company became aware after receiving consumer complaints, none of which involved a report of consumer injury as a result of the issue.
Health Canada is monitoring the effectiveness of the recall and the company's implementation of any necessary corrective and preventative actions. Should any additional recalls be deemed necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.
Affected products
|
Product
|
NPN
|
Product UPC
|
Lot
|
Expiry
|
L'il Critters Gummy Vites
70-count bottle
|
80093799
|
0-27917-27000-5
|
WA03063552
WA03101954
|
05/2022
|
L'il Critters Gummy Vites
190-count bottle
|
80093799
|
0-27917-01704-4
|
WA03105933
WA03105561
|
05/2022
02/2022
|
L'il Critters Gummy Vites
275-count bottle
|
80093799
|
0-27917-00198-2
|
WA03066312
WA03065947
|
05/2022
|
vitafusion Fibre Well
90-count bottle
|
80046319
|
0-27917-02298-7
|
WA03086272
|
11/2022
|
vitafusion MultiVites
250-count bottle
|
80089431
|
0-27917-00197-5
|
WA03045979
WA03045978
|
04/2022
|
vitafusion MultiVites
150-count bottle
|
80089431
|
0-27917-02333-5
|
WA03046274
|
04/2022
What you should do
- Stop using the affected product.
- Talk to your healthcare provider if you or your child have taken a recalled product and have health concerns.
- Contact Church & Dwight Canada Corp. at 1-800-981-4710 to obtain a refund before disposing of the product, or if you have questions about the recall.
- Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
