Advisory - Certain lots of L'il Critters and vitafusion vitamins recalled due to metal wire fragments Français

Health Canada

Apr 20, 2021, 19:56 ET

Summary

L’il Critters Gummy Vites 70-count bottle (CNW Group/Health Canada)
L’il Critters Gummy Vites 190-count bottle (CNW Group/Health Canada)
L’il Critters Gummy Vites 275-count bottle (CNW Group/Health Canada)
vitafusion Fibre Well 90-count bottle (CNW Group/Health Canada)
vitafusion MultiVites 250-count bottle (CNW Group/Health Canada)
vitafusion MultiVites 150-count bottle (CNW Group/Health Canada)
How to identify affected product UPC and Lot Code for vitafusion MultiVites and L’il Critters Gummy Vites (CNW Group/Health Canada)
How to identify affected product UPC and Lot Code for vitafusion Fibre Well (CNW Group/Health Canada)
  • Products: L'il Critters Gummy Vites, vitafusion Fibre Well, and vitafusion MultiVites.
  • Issue: Certain lots are being recalled because they may contain metal wire fragments.
  • What to do: Stop using the recalled products. Contact the company before disposing of the product to obtain a refund. Report side effects and complaints to Health Canada.

Issue
Church & Dwight Canada Corp. is recalling certain lots of L'il Critters Gummy Vites children's vitamins, as well as vitafusion Fibre Well and vitafusion MultiVites vitamins for adults, because certain lots may contain metal wire fragments. The affected lots were manufactured within a specific four-day period between October 29 and November 3, 2020. The products were distributed nationally.

Ingesting the metal fragment could damage the digestive system. Based on information from the company, the metal fragments are thought to be small pieces of a stainless steel filter screen that failed during manufacturing. The fragments are thin, visible, flexible wires measuring approximately 25 millimetres long. The company became aware after receiving consumer complaints, none of which involved a report of consumer injury as a result of the issue.

Health Canada is monitoring the effectiveness of the recall and the company's implementation of any necessary corrective and preventative actions. Should any additional recalls be deemed necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.

Affected products

Product

NPN

Product UPC

Lot

Expiry

L'il Critters Gummy Vites

70-count bottle

80093799

 

0-27917-27000-5

WA03063552

WA03101954

05/2022

L'il Critters Gummy Vites

190-count bottle

80093799

0-27917-01704-4

 

WA03105933

WA03105561

05/2022

02/2022

L'il Critters Gummy Vites

275-count bottle

80093799

0-27917-00198-2

 

WA03066312

WA03065947

05/2022

vitafusion Fibre Well

90-count bottle

80046319

 

0-27917-02298-7

WA03086272

11/2022

vitafusion MultiVites

250-count bottle

80089431

0-27917-00197-5

WA03045979

WA03045978

04/2022

vitafusion MultiVites

150-count bottle

80089431

0-27917-02333-5

WA03046274

04/2022

 

What you should do

  • Stop using the affected product.
  • Talk to your healthcare provider if you or your child have taken a recalled product and have health concerns.
  • Contact Church & Dwight Canada Corp. at 1-800-981-4710 to obtain a refund before disposing of the product, or if you have questions about the recall.
  • Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

