The Code for the Responsible Advertising of Food and Beverage Products to Children ("Food and Beverage Advertising Code") will be administered by Advertising Standards Canada, which will implement preclearance services under this Code and a compliance and complaint reporting mechanism. The new Code and Guide will govern all food and beverage advertising across Canada on any media. It meets or exceeds the latest Health Canada recommendations published in December 2018.

"Industry has worked for the last two years in collaboration with the federal government and a diverse community of stakeholders to achieve the shared objective of a comprehensive and workable regime to govern advertising in Canada that protects children," said Ron Lund, President and CEO of the Association of Canadian Advertisers. "Building on the great foundational work of Health Canada, I am pleased to announce on behalf of four leading industry associations a commitment to comply to this new Code to assist them in delivering on one of their key priorities."

"Industry has always been supportive of the government's objectives on this issue. We are proud to take this important and meaningful step to make this a national standard," Ron added.

Food and Beverage Advertising Code is supported by a coalition of industry leaders ready to implement, with compliance from their members before the summer of 2023.

Learn more:

Code for the Responsible Advertising of Food and Beverage Products to Children

Guide for the Responsible Advertising of Food and Beverage Products to Children

Advertising Standards Canada backgrounder on the administration of the Code, including preclearance service and reporting

Association of Canadian Advertisers

Association of Canadian Advertisers (ACA) is the indispensable advocate and thought leader for Canadian marketers, and the champion of a transparent and accountable marketplace. A national, not-for-profit association, it speaks on behalf of more than 200 companies and divisions. www.acaweb.ca

Canadian Beverage Association

The Canadian Beverage Association (CBA) is the national voice of the refreshment beverage industry – companies that craft, package and distribute the majority of non-alcoholic, non-dairy beverages in the Canadian market. CBA members employ 20,000 Canadians in more than 200 manufacturing, distributing and office facilities located in every province, and are industry leaders in the areas of responsible marketing, calorie education, and environmental stewardship.

Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada

Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP) is the voice of Canada's largest manufacturing employer. The food, health, and consumer products sector employs more than 350,000 Canadians across businesses of all sizes that manufacture and distribute the safe, high-quality products that are at the heart of healthy homes, healthy communities, and a healthy Canada. Visit OnEveryShelf.ca and fhcp.ca to learn more.

Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada's diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's foodservice sector was a $95 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada's number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in sales due to the impacts of COVID- 19.

