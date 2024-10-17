"These results show that the beverage sector is moving in a positive direction," said Krista Scaldwell, president of the Canadian Beverage Association. "Our members listen to Canadians and deliver products that meet their lifestyle and environmental needs. We're excited to see this momentum and remain committed to building on it as we head into 2025."

The support for deposit-return remains strong across Canada, with three-quarters of Canadians more likely to participate in recycling or responsibly dispose of containers themselves with a DRS. Harmonizing recycling systems is also a priority, with 90 per cent of Canadians who currently have deposit-return believing that provinces should work together to ensure consistency across the country, and 80 per cent agreeing that the federal government should convene a nationally consistent DRS.

Ipsos polling also shows plastic waste continues to be a concern for Canadians, with 83 per cent of respondents concerned about improperly disposed plastic. Despite these concerns, plastic remains a popular packaging option, with 73 per cent of Canadians regularly using plastic containers due to their recyclability and convenience. The beverage industry continues to invest in recycling programs across Canada. In 2022, DRS systems across Canada recovered over 74 per cent of plastic beverage containers, according to the Beverage Container Recycling Network of Canada.

The Canadian Beverage Association is committed to working with its members on proactive initiatives to provide balanced choices for consumers in a sustainable way.

For more information on the Canadian Beverage Association's initiatives, visit canadianbeverage.ca

About the Canadian Beverage Association

The Canadian Beverage Association is the national trade association representing the broad spectrum of companies that manufacture and distribute the majority of non-alcoholic refreshment beverages consumed in Canada. Over 58,000 Canadians are employed directly, indirectly and through induced jobs in the beverage industry.

SOURCE Canadian Beverage Association

Media contact: Erich Schmidt, [email protected]