Canada is home to diverse and enriching Indigenous tourism experiences that offer visitors one-of-a-kind experiences to learn about traditional Indigenous knowledge, histories, stories and cultural practices. Indigenous tourism is also a major economic driver for First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to working collaboratively with Indigenous Peoples to enhance the supply of key Indigenous tourism offerings through the Indigenous Tourism Fund (ITF) Signature Indigenous Tourism Experiences Stream (SITES).

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced and celebrated the 10 remaining projects receiving financial support under this stream:

Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations ( Quebec ) is receiving $1 million . This boutique hotel in Wendake is modernizing guest rooms and enhancing cultural experiences to support the Huron-Wendat community and meet evolving traveller expectations.

is receiving . This boutique hotel in is modernizing guest rooms and enhancing cultural experiences to support the Huron-Wendat community and meet evolving traveller expectations. Nibiischii Corporation ( Quebec ) is receiving $500,000 . The revitalized Waconichi service area will feature expanded lodging, aerial trails, observation towers and snowmobiling, blending Cree cultural elements with immersive tourism experiences.

is receiving . The revitalized Waconichi service area will feature expanded lodging, aerial trails, observation towers and snowmobiling, blending Cree cultural elements with immersive tourism experiences. Indigenous Experiences ( Ontario ) is receiving $1 million . Mādahòkì Farm in Ottawa will introduce new programming, marketplace opportunities and enhanced land-based experiences to attract visitors and increase revenue.

is receiving . Mādahòkì Farm in will introduce new programming, marketplace opportunities and enhanced land-based experiences to attract visitors and increase revenue. Wikwemikong Development Commission ( Ontario ) is receiving $1 million . The Point Grondine Park and Eco Cabin will expand its eco-tourism attractions, adding campgrounds, cabins and recreational areas while promoting cultural experiences through 2027.

is receiving . The Point Grondine Park and Eco Cabin will expand its eco-tourism attractions, adding campgrounds, cabins and recreational areas while promoting cultural experiences through 2027. Whitecap Dakota First Nation ( Saskatchewan ) is receiving $1 million . The Dakota Dunes Thermal Spa will be Saskatchewan's first high-end thermal spa and Canada's first Indigenous-themed spa, creating a world-class tourism destination.

is receiving . The Dakota Dunes Thermal Spa will be first high-end thermal spa and first Indigenous-themed spa, creating a world-class tourism destination. Métis Crossing LTD ( Alberta ) is receiving $1 million to add an Indigenous spa to its existing offerings, which include a cultural gathering centre, wildlife park, boutique lodge and Sky Watching Domes.

is receiving to add an Indigenous spa to its existing offerings, which include a cultural gathering centre, wildlife park, boutique lodge and Sky Watching Domes. Siksika Nation – Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park ( Alberta ) is receiving $500,000 to enhance its exhibits, improve tipi camping and theatre facilities, and prepare for the 150th Anniversary of Treaty 7 in 2027, elevating its status as a cultural destination.

is receiving to enhance its exhibits, improve tipi camping and theatre facilities, and prepare for the 150th Anniversary of Treaty 7 in 2027, elevating its status as a cultural destination. Homalco Wildlife Tours ( British Columbia ) is receiving $1 million . This award-winning tour operator will expand its offerings with new vessels, upgraded accommodations and a pier replacement, supporting significant growth in wildlife and cultural tourism.

is receiving . This award-winning tour operator will expand its offerings with new vessels, upgraded accommodations and a pier replacement, supporting significant growth in wildlife and cultural tourism. Ktunaxa Nation – St. Eugene Resort ( British Columbia ) is receiving $745,000 toward St. Eugene Resort, a transformed residential school, to add glamping options, renovate hotel rooms and upgrade its RV park to enrich its offerings while honouring its history.

is receiving toward St. Eugene Resort, a transformed residential school, to add glamping options, renovate hotel rooms and upgrade its RV park to enrich its offerings while honouring its history. Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre ( British Columbia ) is receiving $1 million to expand exhibits, revitalize interpretive programs and showcase the modern Osoyoos Indian Band to solidify its role as a leading cultural tourism destination.

This announcement follows the first funding announcement of $755,000 to the Kwanlin Dün First Nation in the Yukon.

These projects are expected to attract a total of 187,000 additional tourists to Indigenous tourism businesses, boosting revenue streams and creating approximately 200 new jobs for Indigenous peoples.

The government would like to thank the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) for leading the delivery of SITES. NACCA is an Indigenous organization representing more than 50 Indigenous financial institutions across Canada with over 35 years of experience in Indigenous economic development. The government would also like to thank the Indigenous Advisory Committee, composed of representatives from the Indigenous tourism industry, who helped NACCA identify and evaluate SITES projects. The success of the program exemplifies how collaboration between government and Indigenous communities can empower Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs by creating opportunities for economic growth.

This initiative is also a part of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which aims to realize the full potential of Canadian tourism and confirm Canada's place as a top global destination.

"Today's announcement showcases the collaboration between the government and Indigenous communities. By working together to uplift Indigenous businesses, we can create local economic opportunities and advance reconciliation. Indigenous tourism can attract high numbers of international tourists who seek unique cultural experiences and can confirm Canada's place as a top global destination. I look forward to seeing the difference this program will make in communities across the country."

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Indigenous tourism is a vital bridge between economic growth and cultural preservation. With our continued collaboration with Indigenous communities, financial institutions and key partners, we are supporting tourism ventures that empower our communities to share their stories while building sustainable futures and enhancing community prosperity."

– Shannin Metatawabin, ICD.D, Chief Executive Officer, National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association

According to the Conference Board of Canada's latest report on the impact of the Indigenous tourism sector in Canada , this sector generated an estimated $3.7 billion in revenue, directly contributed $1.6 billion to Canada's gross domestic product and supported approximately 34,700 jobs across the country.

latest report on the impact of the Indigenous tourism sector in , this sector generated an estimated in revenue, directly contributed to gross domestic product and supported approximately 34,700 jobs across the country. The Indigenous tourism industry provides economic opportunities for women: 36% of Indigenous tourism businesses are owned by women.

SITES is one stream of the broader Indigenous Tourism Fund, which dedicates $20 million to aid the industry's recovery from the pandemic and foster sustainable growth. The other stream is the Micro and Small Business Stream, which enhances micro and small Indigenous tourism business' level of market readiness.

