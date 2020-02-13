Advance voting for Orléans and Ottawa--Vanier by-elections

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Orléans and Ottawa—Vanier by-elections starts on February 16. From February 16 to February 21, advance voting will be available at the returning office. From February 19 to February 21, voters can cast their ballots at any advance voting location in their electoral district. Advance voting at returning offices and advance voting locations is available from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Canadian citizens who reside in Orléans or Ottawa—Vanier and are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote. A complete list of candidates is available at elections.on.ca .

Registered voters should be receiving a voter information card with advance voting locations, dates and times. Voters who do not receive a voter information card can still vote and may need to update or add their information to the voters list when they go to vote.

For information on when and where to vote and examples of acceptable ID, visit elections.on.ca.

Important Dates

January 30 to February 21, 2020 – Apply to vote by mail. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is 6 PM (Eastern Time) on February 21 . Return the completed write-in ballot by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on February 27 . Applications are available at elections.on.ca or at the returning offices.

– Apply to vote by mail. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is on . Return the completed write-in ballot by on . Applications are available at or at the returning offices. January 30 to February 26, 2020 – Voting by special ballot is available at the returning offices until 6 PM on February 26 . Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before being able to vote.

– Voting by special ballot is available at the returning offices until on . Voters will need to complete an application form at or at their returning office before being able to vote. February 13, 2020 - A complete list of candidates for each electoral district will be available after 2 PM (Eastern Time) at elections.on.ca .

- A complete list of candidates for each electoral district will be available after at . February 16 to 21, 2020 - Advance voting is available at the returning offices from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time) .

- Advance voting is available at the returning offices from . February 19 to 21, 2020 – Electors can vote at any advance voting location in their electoral district from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time) .

– Electors can vote at any advance voting location in their electoral district from . February 26 to 27, 2020 – There is a blackout on political advertising from 12:01 AM (Eastern Time) on February 26 to 11:59 PM (Eastern Time) on February 27 .

– There is a blackout on political advertising from on to on . February 27, 2020 - The publication of election surveys that have not previously been made public is prohibited between 12:01 AM and 9 PM (Eastern Time) on February 27 .

- The publication of election surveys that have not previously been made public is prohibited on . February 27, 2020 - Election day—polls will be open from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

