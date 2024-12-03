Advance Voting Begins Friday in the Federal By-election in Cloverdale-Langley City

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -

Advance voting for the federal by-election in Cloverdale–Langley City ( British Columbia ) will take place on Friday, December 6; Saturday, December 7; Sunday, December 8; and Monday, December 9.

Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In federal elections, electors vote at their assigned polling station.

Electors can find the address of their assigned advance and election day polling stations by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868. Due to the service disruption at Canada Post, electors will not receive a voter information card. Electors do not need a voter information card to vote.

To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.

Electors can also vote early:

At the local Elections Canada office in Cloverdale–Langley City anytime between now and Tuesday, December 10, 6 p.m. (local time).



By mail: Electors can still vote by mail during the postal service disruption. Contingency measures are in place, but there may be delays. Electors can vote by mail by applying online by Tuesday, December 10, 6 p.m., and returning their special ballot using a courier option arranged by Elections Canada or returning it in person to the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day. Electors with questions about voting by mail should call 1-800-463-6868.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Cloverdale–Langley City by-election. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact the local Elections Canada office for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

