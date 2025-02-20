TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Advance voting starts today in Ontario. Voters can cast their ballot at any advance voting location in their electoral district from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time) February 20, 21, and 22.

Before heading to the polls, voters can find advance voting locations in their electoral district by visiting elections.on.ca or using the Elections Ontario app. They can also call their local election office for more information.

There are multiple ways to vote in this election. If voters have received a voter information card, they are encouraged to bring it, along with one piece of ID showing their name, when they go to vote. For those without a voter information card, voters must bring one piece of ID that shows their name and residential address. A list of accepted ID can be found on our website.

Elections Ontario is your trusted source for accurate election information. If you have any questions or come across something you're unsure about, visit us at elections.on.ca for the facts you can trust.

Quote

"Starting today, voters in Ontario can cast their ballot during three days of advance voting. You can use the Elections Ontario app to find your advance voting locations and get a scannable version of your voter information card—one of the many ways we are working to make voting easier."

- Greg Essensa, Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

Important Dates

February 21 , 6pm (Eastern Time) – Deadline to submit your application to vote by mail. Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca.

, – Deadline to submit your application to vote by mail. Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca. Until February 26 – Vote before election day at your local election office, or request a home visit, until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on February 26 . Visit elections.on.ca for more information.

– Vote before election day at your local election office, or request a home visit, until on . Visit elections.on.ca for more information. February 20 to 26 – Assistive Voting Technology is available at all local election offices.

– Assistive Voting Technology is available at all local election offices. February 27 , 6pm (Eastern Time) – Voters' completed mail-in ballots must be received at Elections Ontario to be counted.

, – Voters' completed mail-in ballots must be received at Elections Ontario to be counted. February 27 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) . Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca to find your voting location. Assistive voting is available at your local election office by appointment.

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

February 26 to 27 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

– Political advertising blackout in effect. February 27 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

