Make your customs and immigration declaration in advance and save time at the airport

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is exploring safe, secure and innovative ways to deliver a better and faster border experience for travellers visiting or residing in Canada.

Effective today, the optional Advance CBSA Declaration feature is available to all travellers arriving on international flights at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The Advance CBSA Declaration feature provides travellers with the option to submit their customs and immigration declaration to the CBSA through ArriveCAN, up to 72 hours in advance of their arrival in Canada. Travellers can now spend less time at primary inspection kiosks (PIK) or eGates when they arrive at the airport, resulting in shorter wait times at the border.

In an effort to modernize and expedite the travel experience, the Advance CBSA Declaration feature is already available to travellers arriving on international flights at the following Canadian airports:

Toronto Pearson

Montreal-Trudeau

Winnipeg Richardson

Vancouver

In the coming months, the feature will become available to travellers arriving at Calgary, Edmonton, Billy Bishop Toronto City, Ottawa and Quebec City international airports. The Advance CBSA Declaration feature is part of the Agency's Traveller Modernization initiative, which is being rolled out over the coming years. Modernizing the travel experience includes the use of digital technologies and tools for both travellers and border services officers. These tools will offer more touchless options and allow for faster border processing, which reduces possible disease transmission points, and continue to ensure the long-term safety, security and integrity of Canada's borders.

Quick facts

A traveller can submit a new declaration at any point within 72 hours before their arrival in Canada . They can also edit their declaration at the airport kiosk on arrival. The declaration is not finalized until it has been certified at the airport kiosk.





. They can also edit their declaration at the airport kiosk on arrival. The declaration is not finalized until it has been certified at the airport kiosk. Early usage data shows that using the Advance CBSA Declaration feature in ArriveCAN cuts the amount of time a traveller spends at a PIK or eGate by roughly one third.





Personal information provided by travellers through ArriveCAN is protected under the Privacy Act. For more information, see the ArriveCAN privacy notice. Advance CBSA Declaration has an additional privacy notice that is presented to users upon accessing the feature. It offers end-to-end encryption for information the traveller transmits to the CBSA in advance of their arrival in Canada .

