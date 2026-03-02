POINT EDWARD, ON, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - On February 19, 2026, a commercial truck arriving at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry from the United States was referred by a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers found and seized 111.4 kg of suspected cocaine.

CBSA seizes 111 kg of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

The CBSA arrested Sarkaren Vir Singh, 29, of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and Chamkaur Singh, 25, of Belleville, Ontario. Both individuals and the seized narcotics were transferred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The subjects have since been charged with Importation of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Both matters are currently before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Sarnia, Ontario. The charges are subject to validation by the court.

Since January 1, 2025, border services officers in CBSA's Southern Ontario Region have seized 1,743 kg of cocaine coming from the United States.

Quotes

"Canada does not tolerate any attempts to undermine the integrity and security of its borders. I thank the CBSA and RCMP for their commitment to stopping criminals and safeguarding our communities."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This significant cocaine seizure highlights the critical role the CBSA plays in disrupting the flow of illegal drugs into Canada and keeping our communities safe. The vigilance and dedication of border services officers in Southern Ontario is protecting and securing our border. "

- Michael Prosia, Regional Director General – Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"The RCMP is committed to working closely with the CBSA and our law‑enforcement partners to prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching Ontario communities. This seizure reflects the strong collaboration and dedication of our officers in disrupting organized crime and protecting our border."

- Superintendent Dale Foote, OIC Border Integrity, RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region

Quick facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians.

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity , please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

